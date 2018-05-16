Tesco Maple And Sugar Syrups Blend 240G

- Energy209kJ 49kcal2%
- Fat0.1g0%
- Saturates<0.1g<1%
- Sugars10.0g11%
- Salt<0.01g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1395kJ / 328kcal
Product Description
- Invert sugar syrup and maple blend.
- CANADIAN MAPLE Ideal for squeezing over pancakes or waffles
- CANADIAN MAPLE
- Pack size: 240g
Information
Storage
Store at room temperature. Refrigerate after opening and use within 8 weeks.
Produce of
Packed in United Kingdom
Number of uses
16 Servings
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic widely recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
240g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1395kJ / 328kcal
|209kJ / 49kcal
|Fat
|0.5g
|0.1g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|79.4g
|11.9g
|Sugars
|66.7g
|10.0g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|0.0g
|Protein
|1.5g
|0.2g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
