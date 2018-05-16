By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Maple And Sugar Syrups Blend 240G

Tesco Maple And Sugar Syrups Blend 240G
£ 2.00
£0.83/100g
One tablespoon
  • Energy209kJ 49kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars10.0g
    11%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1395kJ / 328kcal

Product Description

  • Invert sugar syrup and maple blend.
  • CANADIAN MAPLE Ideal for squeezing over pancakes or waffles
  • CANADIAN MAPLE
  • Pack size: 240g

Information

Storage

Store at room temperature. Refrigerate after opening and use within 8 weeks.

Produce of

Packed in United Kingdom

Number of uses

16 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

240g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1395kJ / 328kcal209kJ / 49kcal
Fat0.5g0.1g
Saturates0.5g<0.1g
Carbohydrate79.4g11.9g
Sugars66.7g10.0g
Fibre0.1g0.0g
Protein1.5g0.2g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

