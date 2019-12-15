Old El Paso 6 Regular Gluten Free Tortilla 216G

Very good quality for a gluten free product, reall
Very good quality for a gluten free product, really close to the original and easy to use, they roll without breaking.....
great wraps, very soft and 'normal'. If only they could make price a bit cheaper considering size of wraps (on the small side).
Lovely texture not your usual dry texture like some GF wraps . Bought for a friend who has allergies and she loves them . Really soft and tasty
Very very good - very tasty
Amazing
The best gluten free wraps on the market!! 10 out of 10!!
Tasty wraps
Best gf wraps ever. Really tasty
So nice! Just like normal wraps. Not dry like some other GF wraps. Highly recommended