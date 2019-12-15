By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Old El Paso 6 Regular Gluten Free Tortilla 216G

5(7)Write a review
£ 3.00
£13.89/kg
Product Description

  • 6 Gluten-free tapioca, corn and quinoa tortillas.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Super soft
  • Preservative free
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 216g

Information

Ingredients

Tapioca Starch (53%), Water, White Corn Masa Flour (8%), Stabilisers (Glycerol, Xanthan Gum), Quinoa Flour (4%), Amaranth Flour, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, close pack, refrigerate and consume within 3 days.Suitable for home freezing. Freeze immediately and use within 3 months. Defrost thoroughly before use.

Number of uses

Contains 6 portions

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • General Mills International Sàrl,
  • Switzerland.
  • General Mills UK,
  • P.O. Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,

Return to

  • For any queries or advice on our products, you can contact us on:
  • 0800 591 223(UK) / 1800 535 115(ROI)
  • www.oldelpaso.co.uk
  • General Mills UK,
  • P.O. Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB8 1YT,
  • UK.

Net Contents

216g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gEach tortilla (36g) as sold:%* (36g)
Energy 1136 kJ / 268 kcal409 kJ / 97 kcal5%
Fat 2.2 g0.8 g1%
of which saturates 0.7 g0.3 g1%
Carbohydrate 58.0 g21.0 g8%
of which sugars 0.3 g0.1 g<1%
Fibre 3.8 g1.4 g-
Protein 1.9 g0.7 g1%
Salt 1.31 g0.47 g8%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---

7 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Very good quality for a gluten free product, reall

5 stars

Very good quality for a gluten free product, really close to the original and easy to use, they roll without breaking.....

great wraps, very soft and 'normal'. If only they

4 stars

great wraps, very soft and 'normal'. If only they could make price a bit cheaper considering size of wraps (on the small side).

Lovely texture not your usual dry texture like som

5 stars

Lovely texture not your usual dry texture like some GF wraps . Bought for a friend who has allergies and she loves them . Really soft and tasty

Very very good - very tasty

5 stars

Very very good - very tasty

Amazing

5 stars

The best gluten free wraps on the market!! 10 out of 10!!

Tasty wraps

5 stars

Best gf wraps ever. Really tasty

So nice! Just like normal wraps. Not dry like some

5 stars

So nice! Just like normal wraps. Not dry like some other GF wraps. Highly recommended

