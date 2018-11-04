Kx No Added Sugar Carnival Energy Drink 4X500ml

Check the ingredients before advertising
It’s not sugar free it’s got 3 grams
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 21kJ / 5kcal
INGREDIENTS: Carbonated Water, Fruit Juices And Fruit Purées from Concentrate (8%)[Orange, Apple, Apricot Purée, Lemon, Mango Purée, Guava Purée, Grapefruit, Pineapple, Banana Purée, Passion Fruit], Citric Acid, Taurine (0.4%), Flavourings (Including Guarana Extract 0.12%), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Caffeine (0.03%), Inositol, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), B Vitamins (Niacin, Vitamin B6, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B12), Stabilisers (Acacia Gum, Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosins), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Colour (Beta-Carotene).
Store in a cool dry place. Not suitable for home freezing.
Produced in United Kingdom
4 Servings
Can. Metal widely recycled Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled
4 x 500ml
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|One can (500ml)
|Energy
|21kJ / 5kcal
|106kJ / 25kcal
|Fat
|0.0g
|0.1g
|Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|0.7g
|3.6g
|Sugars
|0.7g
|3.6g
|Fibre
|0.0g
|0.2g
|Protein
|0.0g
|0.2g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.4g
|Niacin
|8.0mg (50%NRV)
|40.0mg (250%NRV)
|Vitamin B6
|2.00mg (143%NRV)
|10.00mg (714%NRV)
|Vitamin B12
|2.00µg (80%NRV)
|10.00µg (400%NRV)
|Pantothenic acid
|2.0mg (33%NRV)
|10.0mg (167%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care..
