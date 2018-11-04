By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Kx No Added Sugar Carnival Energy Drink 4X500ml

1(1)Write a review
Kx No Added Sugar Carnival Energy Drink 4X500ml
£ 2.50
£0.13/100ml
One can
  • Energy106kJ 25kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Sugars3.6g
    4%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 21kJ / 5kcal

Product Description

  • No added sugar carbonated soft drink with orange, mango, guava, pineapple, banana, passion fruit, taurine, caffeine, guarana extract, B vitamins and sweeteners. High caffeine content 30mg/100ml.
  • FIRE UP YOUR BODY FOCUS YOUR MIND Bite back with KX. Fire up and focus your body and mind with caffeine and B Vitamins. KX: keeps you firing on all cylinders
  • FIRE UP YOUR BODY FOCUS YOUR MIND TROPICAL FLAVOUR Bite back with KX. Fire up and focus your body and mind with caffeine and B Vitamins. KX: keeps you firing on all cylinders
  • Pack size: 2l

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Carbonated Water, Fruit Juices And Fruit Purées from Concentrate (8%)[Orange, Apple, Apricot Purée, Lemon, Mango Purée, Guava Purée, Grapefruit, Pineapple, Banana Purée, Passion Fruit], Citric Acid, Taurine (0.4%), Flavourings (Including Guarana Extract 0.12%), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Caffeine (0.03%), Inositol, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), B Vitamins (Niacin, Vitamin B6, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B12), Stabilisers (Acacia Gum, Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosins), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Colour (Beta-Carotene).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Produced in United Kingdom

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care..

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4 x 500ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne can (500ml)
Energy21kJ / 5kcal106kJ / 25kcal
Fat0.0g0.1g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0.7g3.6g
Sugars0.7g3.6g
Fibre0.0g0.2g
Protein0.0g0.2g
Salt0.1g0.4g
Niacin8.0mg (50%NRV)40.0mg (250%NRV)
Vitamin B62.00mg (143%NRV)10.00mg (714%NRV)
Vitamin B122.00µg (80%NRV)10.00µg (400%NRV)
Pantothenic acid2.0mg (33%NRV)10.0mg (167%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care..

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Check the ingredients before advertising

1 stars

It’s not sugar free it’s got 3 grams

