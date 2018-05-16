By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Blue Spark Sugar Free Energy Drink 1L

Tesco Blue Spark Sugar Free Energy Drink 1L
£ 0.79
£0.08/100ml
One glass
  • Energy14kJ 3kcal
    <1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 6kJ / 1kcal

Product Description

  • Carbonated fruit flavour soft drink with taurine, caffeine, B Vitamins and sweeteners. High in caffeine content:30mg/100ml
  • SUGAR FREE We make our energy drinks to a bubbly sweet recipe, designed to wake you up. With absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  • SUGAR FREE
  • Pack size: 1l

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Carbonated Water, Citric Acid, Taurine (0.4%), Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Colour (Plain Caramel), Caffeine (0.03%), Inositol, Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), B Vitamins [Niacin, Vitamin B6, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B12].

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, best used within 3 days. Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap..

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1L

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (250ml)
Energy6kJ / 1kcal14kJ / 3kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt0.1g0.1g
Niacin8.0mg (50%NRV)20.0mg (125%NRV)
Vitamin B62.0mg (143%NRV)5.0mg (357%NRV)
Vitamin B122.0µg (80%NRV)5.0µg (200%NRV)
Pantothenic acid2.0mg (33%NRV)5.0mg (83%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap..

