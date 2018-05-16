Tesco Blue Spark Original 1L

- Energy220kJ 52kcal3%
- Sugars12.0g13%
- Salt0.1g2%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 88kJ / 21kcal
Product Description
- Carbonated fruit flavour soft drink with taurine, caffeine and B vitamins, with sugar and sweeteners. High caffeine content: 30mg/100ml
- ORIGINAL We make our energy drinks to a bubbly sweet recipe, designed to wake you up. With absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
- ORIGINAL
- Pack size: 1l
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Carbonated Water, Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Citric Acid, Taurine (0.4%), Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Colour (Plain Caramel), Caffeine (0.03%), Inositol, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), B Vitamins [Niacin, Vitamin B6, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B12], Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K).
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, best used within 3 days. Not suitable for home freezing.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: High caffeine content.Not recommended for children, pregnant or breast-feeding women (Caffeine 30mg/100ml).Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap..
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic widely recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
1 litre
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|One glass 250ml
|Energy
|88kJ / 21kcal
|220kJ / 52kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|4.8g
|12.0g
|Sugars
|4.8g
|12.0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Niacin
|8.0mg (50%NRV)
|20.0mg (125%NRV)
|Vitamin B6
|2.00mg (143%NRV)
|5.00mg (357%NRV)
|Vitamin B12
|2.00µg (80%NRV)
|5.00µg (200%NRV)
|Pantothenic acid
|2.0mg (33%NRV)
|5.0mg (83%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Safety information
Caution: High caffeine content.Not recommended for children, pregnant or breast-feeding women (Caffeine 30mg/100ml).Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap..
