By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Chinese Inspired Stir Fry 320G

1.5(3)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Chinese Inspired Stir Fry 320G
£ 1.60
£0.50/100g

Offer

½ of a pack
  • Energy345kJ 83kcal
    4%
  • Fat4.6g
    7%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars5.0g
    6%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 216kJ / 52kcal

Product Description

  • Stir fry vegetables with water chestnuts and bamboo shoots.
  • Tesco Chinese Inspired Stir Fry Mix. A classic mix of water chestnuts, bamboo shoots and crunchy vegetables.
  • Straight to Wok. A classic mix of water chestnuts, bamboo shoots and crunchy vegetables.
  • Pack size: 320g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beansprouts, Cabbage, Vegetables in varying proportions (29%) [Water Chestnut, Bamboo Shoot, Red Pepper], Carrot.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Stir Fry
Instructions: Heat a dry wok over a high heat for 2 minutes. Add 15ml (1tbsp) of oil and add the vegetables directly from the tray. Stir fry for 4 minutes, stirring continuously. Serve immediately.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Do not eat raw beansprouts..

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

320g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (160g)
Energy216kJ / 52kcal345kJ / 83kcal
Fat2.9g4.6g
Saturates0.7g1.1g
Carbohydrate3.8g6.1g
Sugars3.1g5.0g
Fibre2.3g3.7g
Protein1.5g2.4g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Do not eat raw beansprouts..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 1.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Very short life apparently. I threw mine away

1 stars

No idea what it tastes like as had to throw it away. Delivered on 30 Oct with life of 2+ days according to site. Use by end of 31 October is not in my opinion 2+ days but according to Tesco one day is the day of delivery and two days is the following day. And it won't freeze. So complete waste of money and put in the bin with the noodles which were on the same deal and had the same date. Great service Tesco (sarcasm obviously)

Awful

1 stars

WHY? I want a mix that has BabySweetcorn,Bean sprouts,Peppers.Mange tout, Pak Choi, And Other Proper Oriental vegetables, ie Spring Onion, Chinese Cabbage, Peppers ( a mix of sliced) Bamboo shoots ie the real thing not this Tesco very unrealistic rubbish. Some of us have lived and worked in HongKong etc and wish to stir fry good authentic Vegetables That do NOT cost a Fortune.

use by date 2 days off

2 stars

The ingredient blend is spot on. It's proper oriental stir fry. But I am disappointed in the shelf life of this particular product. It starts turning soft and brown the day it's delivered (sometimes it arrives with the sprouts and bamboo already turning brown), and by the 'use by' date, it's completely slimy and not fit to use. I expect the 'use by' date to reflect when the product actually begins to be markedly reduced in quality, but not completely spoiled on that date. If this gets sorted, I'll buy it again. I am also noticing a lot of your produce no longer lists the number of days customers can expect a product to remain fresh. I know stock supplies may be an issue right now, but I'm shying away from produce and products that don't last in my fridge for more than 2 days.

Usually bought next

Tesco Egg Noodles 300G

£ 1.35
£4.50/kg

Offer

Tesco Chinese Stir Fry Sauce 180G

£ 1.00
£5.56/kg

Offer

Tesco Singapore Noodles 300G

£ 1.25
£4.17/kg

Offer

Tesco Plum & Hoisin Stir Fry Sauce 180G

£ 1.00
£5.56/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here