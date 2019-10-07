Tesco Chinese Inspired Stir Fry 320G

Very short life apparently. I threw mine away
No idea what it tastes like as had to throw it away. Delivered on 30 Oct with life of 2+ days according to site. Use by end of 31 October is not in my opinion 2+ days but according to Tesco one day is the day of delivery and two days is the following day. And it won't freeze. So complete waste of money and put in the bin with the noodles which were on the same deal and had the same date. Great service Tesco (sarcasm obviously)
Awful
WHY? I want a mix that has BabySweetcorn,Bean sprouts,Peppers.Mange tout, Pak Choi, And Other Proper Oriental vegetables, ie Spring Onion, Chinese Cabbage, Peppers ( a mix of sliced) Bamboo shoots ie the real thing not this Tesco very unrealistic rubbish. Some of us have lived and worked in HongKong etc and wish to stir fry good authentic Vegetables That do NOT cost a Fortune.
use by date 2 days off
The ingredient blend is spot on. It's proper oriental stir fry. But I am disappointed in the shelf life of this particular product. It starts turning soft and brown the day it's delivered (sometimes it arrives with the sprouts and bamboo already turning brown), and by the 'use by' date, it's completely slimy and not fit to use. I expect the 'use by' date to reflect when the product actually begins to be markedly reduced in quality, but not completely spoiled on that date. If this gets sorted, I'll buy it again. I am also noticing a lot of your produce no longer lists the number of days customers can expect a product to remain fresh. I know stock supplies may be an issue right now, but I'm shying away from produce and products that don't last in my fridge for more than 2 days.