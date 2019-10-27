By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Essentials Soap 125G

Tesco Essentials Soap 125G
£ 0.15
£0.12/100g

  • Tesco Essentials Soap
  • Tesco Essentials Soap has been formulated to help leave your skin clean and fresh, suitable for daily use.
  • Lightly fragranced Suitable for daily use
  • Formulated to help leave your skin feeling clean and fresh. Suitable for daily use.
  • Pack size: 125G

INGREDIENTS: Sodium Palmate, Sodium Palm Kernelate, Aqua, Glycerin, CI 77891, Parfum, Sodium Citrate, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Sodium Chloride, Citric Acid, Linalool.

Store in a cool, dry place

Produced in United Kingdom

  • Use with warm water, lather and rinse.

Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

125g

Quality is good for the price.

Quality is good for the price.

Not very good bars mase up of two small bars stuck

Not very good bars mase up of two small bars stuck together they come apart when in use.

Festivals & camping ace!

Thought I'd give this a try as curious to what 15p soap is like and it's fab! Great for camping/festivals. Leaves skin clean and soft.

Excellent soap, very good lather, smells nice too

Excellent soap, very good lather, smells nice too

Clearly & Cleanly the Best!.

This is the Best Economy Soap that I have ever Bought!, Sainsbury's is good but the Tesco Essential has a Lovely Fragrance & is Half the Price!.

Suitable for Vegans.

Suitable for Vegans.

