Tesco Essentials Soap 125G

Quality is good for the price.
Not very good bars mase up of two small bars stuck together they come apart when in use.
Festivals & camping ace!
Thought I’d give this a try as curious to what 15p soap is like and it’s fab! Great for camping/festivals. Leaves skin clean and soft.
Excellent soap, very good lather, smells nice too
Clearly & Cleanly the Best!.
This is the Best Economy Soap that I have ever Bought!, Sainsbury's is good but the Tesco Essential has a Lovely Fragrance & is Half the Price!.
Suitable for Vegans.
