Yes To Charcoal Peeloff Mask 10Ml

Product Description
- Detoxifying Charcoal Peel-Off Mask
- Yes to™ your favourite LBM (little black mask) with detoxifying charcoal to peel away impurities for clear skin.
- Check out our new mask tool. Sold separately.
- Assembled in USA of U.S. and foreign components.
- For all skin types
- 97% natural ingredients
- Formulated without parabens, SLS and silicones
- Pack size: 10ML
Information
Ingredients
Water (Aqua), Glycerin, Ethyl Alcohol, Algin, Charcoal Powder, Magnesium Carbonate, Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Lactobacillus Ferment, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Calcium Sulfate, Solanum Lycopersicum (Tomato) Extract, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Phenoxyethanol, Fragrance (Parfum), Benzyl Benzoate, Coumarin, Butylphenyl Methylpropanal
Preparation and Usage
- Directions:
- 1 Smooth an even layer of the mask over clean forehead, cheeks, nose and chin, avoiding the eye area, eyebrows and hairline.
- 2 Build up an edge around the mask.
- 3 Relax until the mask is fully dry, at least 8 to 10 minutes, then lift edges and start peeling! Rinse off any remaining pieces and moisturize.
Number of uses
1 Single Use Mask
Warnings
- You Probably Already Know This, But... For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes. Stop use and contact a doctor if an adverse reaction occurs. Contains natural ingredients, so product discoloration may occur.
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- Yes To, Inc.,
- Pasadena,
- CA,
- 91105,
- USA.
Return to
- Yes to Carrots UK Ltd.,
- GL50 2QJ.
- Questions? Visit yesto.com or yesto.co.uk
Net Contents
10ml
Safety information
