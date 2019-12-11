By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Growers Harvest Apple Juice Drink 1 Litre

£ 0.45
£0.05/100ml
One glass
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 102kJ / 24kcal

Product Description

  • No added sugar apple juice drink with sweetener and vitamin C.
  • No added sugar, artificial flavours or colours Our thirst quenching juice drinks are made with quality fruit that's squeezed or pressed when it's at its best, then concentrated. Later we add water and blend the juice with selected ingredients, for deliciously refreshing drinks that are full of sun drenched flavour – just right for all the family to enjoy.
  • Pack size: 1l

Information

Ingredients

Apple Juice from Concentrate (50%), Water, Citric Acid, Flavourings, Vitamin C, Sweetener (Sucralose).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 5 days.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before opening and pouring.

    Best served chilled.

Number of uses

Approx. 6 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Cap. Check Locally

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 litre

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (150ml)
Energy102kJ / 24kcal153kJ / 36kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate5.6g8.4g
Sugars4.6g6.9g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0.1g0.2g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin C30mg (38%NRV)45mg (56%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

6 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Nice and affordable

5 stars

We buy this every week without fail my children love it and it’s affordable for everyone

It shouldnt be on shelf with pure fruit juices

2 stars

It shouldn't be on the same shelf as the pure fruit juices because it's not

This is not apple juice!

1 stars

I mistakenly bought this instead of apple juice because of the confusingly similar packaging but noticed as soon as I drank it. This one is watery and tastes "a bit off". I ended up giving it away.

Yuk

1 stars

It is too easy to order this instead of actual apple juice and my children won’t drink it - this is effectively ready made squash 😟

It doesnt taste good i dont reccomend this

2 stars

It doesnt taste good i dont reccomend this

Not apple juice but apple juice drink and tastes h

1 stars

Not apple juice but apple juice drink and tastes horrible. Apple Juice from Concentrate (50%), Water, Citric Acid, Flavourings, Vitamin C, Sweetener (Sucralose).

