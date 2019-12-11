Growers Harvest Apple Juice Drink 1 Litre

Nice and affordable
We buy this every week without fail my children love it and it’s affordable for everyone
It shouldnt be on shelf with pure fruit juices
It shouldn't be on the same shelf as the pure fruit juices because it's not
This is not apple juice!
I mistakenly bought this instead of apple juice because of the confusingly similar packaging but noticed as soon as I drank it. This one is watery and tastes "a bit off". I ended up giving it away.
Yuk
It is too easy to order this instead of actual apple juice and my children won’t drink it - this is effectively ready made squash 😟
It doesnt taste good i dont reccomend this
Not apple juice but apple juice drink and tastes h
Not apple juice but apple juice drink and tastes horrible. Apple Juice from Concentrate (50%), Water, Citric Acid, Flavourings, Vitamin C, Sweetener (Sucralose).