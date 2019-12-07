Growers Harvest Orange Juice Drink 1 Litre

I use to love this juice buying a few each week bu
I use to love this juice buying a few each week but last week all the cartons of juice tasted disgusting they have changed the juice let's just say I wont be buying it anymore its gross more like squash
HORRIBLE dont buy
It tastes realy bad; i picked it accidentally online to be honest / no taste i dont reccommend the other one better
No taste
Tastes like very weak watered down cordial will not be buying again.
Awful! Easy to pick up this one instead of Orange Juice from concentrate!
rubbish
far to weak
Rubbish, please bring back the old stuff!
Awful stuff, never buying it again. It's so watered down that you lose the taste of orange! I presume that it's a cheaper alternative to the old version which was far better..
not pleasant
Tastes like very weak orange juice. Didn't help that this carton is almost identical to their fruit juice carton (which was what I wanted) and I bought the wrong one.