Search with a list of items 

Growers Harvest Orange Juice Drink 1 Litre

1.5(7)Write a review
Growers Harvest Orange Juice Drink 1 Litre
£ 0.45
£0.05/100ml
One glass
  • Energy146kJ 34kcal
    2%
  • Sugars6.1g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 98kJ / 23kcal

Product Description

  • No added sugar orange juice drink with sweetener and added vitamin C.
  • Our thirst quenching juice drinks are made with quality fruit that's squeezed or pressed when it's at its best, then concentrated. Later we add water and blend the juice with selected ingredients, for deliciously refreshing drinks that are full of sun drenched flavour – just right for all the family to enjoy.
  • Pack size: 1l

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Orange Juice from Concentrate (50%), Water, Vitamin C, Citric Acid, Flavourings, Sweetener (Sucralose).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 5 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before opening and pouring.

    Best served chilled.

Number of uses

approx. 6 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. composite widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 litre

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (150ml)
Energy98kJ / 23kcal146kJ / 34kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate5.1g7.7g
Sugars4.1g6.1g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0.3g0.5g
Salt0g0g
Vitamin C30.0mg (38%NRV)45.0mg (56%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

7 Reviews

Average of 1.3 stars

Help other customers like you

I use to love this juice buying a few each week bu

1 stars

I use to love this juice buying a few each week but last week all the cartons of juice tasted disgusting they have changed the juice let's just say I wont be buying it anymore its gross more like squash

HORRIBLE dont buy

1 stars

It tastes realy bad; i picked it accidentally online to be honest / no taste i dont reccommend the other one better

No taste

1 stars

Tastes like very weak watered down cordial will not be buying again.

Awful! Easy to pick up this one instead of Orange

1 stars

Awful! Easy to pick up this one instead of Orange Juice from concentrate!

rubbish

2 stars

far to weak

Rubbish, please bring back the old stuff!

1 stars

Awful stuff, never buying it again. It's so watered down that you lose the taste of orange! I presume that it's a cheaper alternative to the old version which was far better..

not pleasant

2 stars

Tastes like very weak orange juice. Didn't help that this carton is almost identical to their fruit juice carton (which was what I wanted) and I bought the wrong one.

