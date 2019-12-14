By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Growers Harvest Pure Apple Juice 1 Litre

3(10)Write a review
Growers Harvest Pure Apple Juice 1 Litre
£ 0.55
£0.06/100ml
150ml contains
  • Energy308kJ 72kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars17.1g
    19%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 205kJ / 48kcal

Product Description

  • Apple juice from concentrate.
  • Only the best quality fruit makes the grade for our juices. We squeeze or press it when it’s perfectly ripe and at its tastiest. Concentrating the juice reduces the amount we transport, which means it’s better for the environment. We replace the water later, then pasteurise the juice so it keeps for longer, making it a great cupboard filler for all of the family.
  • Pack size: 1l

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Apple Juice from Concentrate, Citric Acid.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 5 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before opening and pouring.

    Best served chilled.

Number of uses

approx. 6 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. composite widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 litre

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlA serving contains
Energy205kJ / 48kcal308kJ / 72kcal
Fat0.1g0.2g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate11.4g17.1g
Sugars11.4g17.1g
Fibre0.0g0.0g
Protein0.1g0.2g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

10 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely juice.

5 stars

This apple juice has a lovely taste. Make sure you don't get the apple juice drink as it is not as nice at all.

This 1 is APPLE JUICE not Apple juice drink

5 stars

This is the best apple juice, the fact that its the price it is is an added bonus and just goes to show that expensive doesn't mean better. Believe me I have spent money and time finding my perfect apple juice...As for the poor feedback on here, I would bet that they bought the apple juice drink not this apple juice. Though tesco you are partly to blame, the packets are completely identical except the writing. I should know I asked for help when I went in store (rather than my usual buying online) getting a load down from the shelves and your staff gave me the drink rather than the juice. I was doing an exchange so I've paid the juice price for the juice drink. Didn't realise till I poured one and the taste was watery, checked the packet properly and saw it was the juice drink. Now got the hassle of sorting out the mistake. Too long a tale I know, soz. Tesco I hope you will Always stock this juice, its D best!!

Artificial taste

1 stars

The juice had a very strange andd artificial flavour. Ended up throwing half of it away. Would not buy again.

It is very Nice and it is avery cheap product to,

3 stars

It is very Nice and it is avery cheap product to, I can buy many of these great product. I BOUGHT this because i really like the taste of apple juice and its cheap price

Tastes great but I have trouble believing their is

4 stars

Tastes great but I have trouble believing their is no added sugar. Would be nice if they made it clear one way or the other. For me it would be a selling point.

same as the orange juice. very weak and diluted.

1 stars

same as the orange juice. very weak and diluted. cheap and cheerful?

Good product, bad box

2 stars

The quality is as good as in the screw topped box, but this box seems to be designed to spread the contents on the work top.

Bad packaging: the square pack was better, this on

3 stars

Bad packaging: the square pack was better, this one is difficult to open and pours badly.

Awful

1 stars

Really really not nice at all. Very watery, not much in the way of apple flavour. Total waste of money.

Delicious! Much tastier than Tesco's apple juice -

5 stars

Delicious! Much tastier than Tesco's apple juice - and cheaper...

