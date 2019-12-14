Growers Harvest Pure Apple Juice 1 Litre

Lovely juice.
This apple juice has a lovely taste. Make sure you don't get the apple juice drink as it is not as nice at all.
This 1 is APPLE JUICE not Apple juice drink
This is the best apple juice, the fact that its the price it is is an added bonus and just goes to show that expensive doesn't mean better. Believe me I have spent money and time finding my perfect apple juice...As for the poor feedback on here, I would bet that they bought the apple juice drink not this apple juice. Though tesco you are partly to blame, the packets are completely identical except the writing. I should know I asked for help when I went in store (rather than my usual buying online) getting a load down from the shelves and your staff gave me the drink rather than the juice. I was doing an exchange so I've paid the juice price for the juice drink. Didn't realise till I poured one and the taste was watery, checked the packet properly and saw it was the juice drink. Now got the hassle of sorting out the mistake. Too long a tale I know, soz. Tesco I hope you will Always stock this juice, its D best!!
Artificial taste
The juice had a very strange andd artificial flavour. Ended up throwing half of it away. Would not buy again.
It is very Nice and it is avery cheap product to,
It is very Nice and it is avery cheap product to, I can buy many of these great product. I BOUGHT this because i really like the taste of apple juice and its cheap price
Tastes great but I have trouble believing their is
Tastes great but I have trouble believing their is no added sugar. Would be nice if they made it clear one way or the other. For me it would be a selling point.
same as the orange juice. very weak and diluted.
same as the orange juice. very weak and diluted. cheap and cheerful?
Good product, bad box
The quality is as good as in the screw topped box, but this box seems to be designed to spread the contents on the work top.
Bad packaging: the square pack was better, this on
Bad packaging: the square pack was better, this one is difficult to open and pours badly.
Awful
Really really not nice at all. Very watery, not much in the way of apple flavour. Total waste of money.
Delicious! Much tastier than Tesco's apple juice -
Delicious! Much tastier than Tesco's apple juice - and cheaper...