Tesco Juice Drink Apple & Raspberry 1 Litre
£ 0.85
£0.09/100ml
One glass
  • Energy73kJ 17kcal
    1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars3.0g
    3%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 49kJ / 11kcal

Product Description

  • No added sugar apple and raspberry juice drink with sweetener and vitamin C.
  • CRISP & SWEET Specially blended to a berry sweet, fruity recipe, with no added sugar Our drinks experts have been creating juices and juice drinks in Somerset for more than 30 years. We carefully evolve our recipes over time, using absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  • CRISP & SWEET Specially blended to a berry sweet, fruity recipe, with no added sugar
  • Pack size: 1l

Information

Ingredients

Water, Apple Juice from Concentrate (18%), Raspberry Juice from Concentrate (7%), Citric Acid, Colour (Anthocyanins), Flavourings, Vitamin C, Sweetener (Sucralose).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 5 days.

Number of uses

approx. 6 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Cap. Check Locally

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 Litre e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (150ml)
Energy49kJ / 11kcal73kJ / 17kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate2.5g3.8g
Sugars2.0g3.0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin C32mg (40%NRV)48mg (60%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

