Tesco Juice Drink Apple & Raspberry 1 Litre

- Energy73kJ 17kcal1%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars3.0g3%
- Salt<0.01g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 49kJ / 11kcal
Product Description
- No added sugar apple and raspberry juice drink with sweetener and vitamin C.
- CRISP & SWEET Specially blended to a berry sweet, fruity recipe, with no added sugar Our drinks experts have been creating juices and juice drinks in Somerset for more than 30 years. We carefully evolve our recipes over time, using absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
- CRISP & SWEET Specially blended to a berry sweet, fruity recipe, with no added sugar
- Pack size: 1l
Information
Ingredients
Water, Apple Juice from Concentrate (18%), Raspberry Juice from Concentrate (7%), Citric Acid, Colour (Anthocyanins), Flavourings, Vitamin C, Sweetener (Sucralose).
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 5 days.
Number of uses
approx. 6 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled Cap. Check Locally
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
1 Litre e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|One glass (150ml)
|Energy
|49kJ / 11kcal
|73kJ / 17kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|2.5g
|3.8g
|Sugars
|2.0g
|3.0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|Vitamin C
|32mg (40%NRV)
|48mg (60%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019