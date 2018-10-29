By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Tropical Juice Drink 1 Litre

1(3)Write a review
£ 0.85
£0.09/100ml
One glass
  • Energy159kJ 37kcal
    2%
  • Sugars6.3g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 106kJ / 25kcal

Product Description

  • No added sugar tropical fruit juice drink with sweeteners and vitamin C.
  • SWEET & REFRESHING Specially blended to a fruity, exotic recipe, with no added sugar Our drinks experts have been creating juices and juice drinks in Somerset for more than 30 years. We carefully evolve our recipes over time, using absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  • Pack size: 1l

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Fruit Juices from Concentrate (47%) (Orange, Pineapple, Mandarin, Lemon, Kiwi, Lulo), Water, Fruit Purées (5%) (Apricot, Papaya, Mango, Banana, Guava), Citric Acid, Flavourings, Colour (Mixed Carotenes), Vitamin C, Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 5 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before opening and pouring.

    Best served chilled.

Number of uses

approx. 6 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. composite widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 Litre e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (150ml)
Energy106kJ / 25kcal159kJ / 37kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate5.4g8.1g
Sugars4.2g6.3g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0.2g0.3g
Salt0g0g
Vitamin C32.0mg (40%NRV)48.0mg (60%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

3 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Bring back other tropical, this one is horrible!

1 stars

Bring back the previous tropical drink, this one is horrible!

I NORMALLY BUY TESCO TROPICAL JUICE 1.5L THIS IS

1 stars

I NORMALLY BUY TESCO TROPICAL JUICE 1.5L THIS IS THE ONLY JUICE I DRINK AND IF ITS NO LONGER IN THE TESCO RANGE I GUESS I WILL HAVE TO LOOK ELSEWHERE FOR MY SHOPPING NOW WHAT A SHAME AND BIG LOSS FOR TESCO.

honestly dreadful

1 stars

pretty dreadful, too much citrus / acid, the old one was fine, abit watery but tasted great, the new ones too much like the exotic one and smaller so pretty let down. also the cap is really tight on this one, if the top bends down its better to just cut the side open like other cartons, if I could give it a - 2 I would

