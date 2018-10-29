Tesco Tropical Juice Drink 1 Litre

Bring back other tropical, this one is horrible!
Bring back the previous tropical drink, this one is horrible!
I NORMALLY BUY TESCO TROPICAL JUICE 1.5L THIS IS
I NORMALLY BUY TESCO TROPICAL JUICE 1.5L THIS IS THE ONLY JUICE I DRINK AND IF ITS NO LONGER IN THE TESCO RANGE I GUESS I WILL HAVE TO LOOK ELSEWHERE FOR MY SHOPPING NOW WHAT A SHAME AND BIG LOSS FOR TESCO.
honestly dreadful
pretty dreadful, too much citrus / acid, the old one was fine, abit watery but tasted great, the new ones too much like the exotic one and smaller so pretty let down. also the cap is really tight on this one, if the top bends down its better to just cut the side open like other cartons, if I could give it a - 2 I would