The Free From Kitchen Co. Salted Caramel Chocolate Slab 100G

2.5(8)Write a review
The Free From Kitchen Co. Salted Caramel Chocolate Slab 100G
£ 2.50
£2.50/100g
  • Energy460kJ 110kcal
    6%
  • Fat6.8g
    10%
  • Saturates4.3g
    22%
  • Sugars7.2g
    8%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2302kJ / 552kcal

Product Description

  • Milk Free Choc Sea Salted Caramel Bar Made With Cocoa And Rice Flour
  • Free From Salted Caramel Choc Slab Deliciously Indulgent Milk Chocolate Alternative With Subtle Hints of Salty Caramel
  • Deliciously Indulgent Milk Chocolate Alternative With Subtle Hints of Salty Caramel
  • Gluten, wheat and milk free
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Rice Flour, Cocoa Mass, Caramel Pieces (10%) (Sugar, Corn Syrup, Water, Cocoa Butter, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)), Inulin, Sea Salt (0.5%), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavourings.

Dairy Free Choc contains Cocoa Solids 40% Minimum.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in China

Number of uses

Pack contains 5 portions of 20g

Name and address

  • RBL,
  • The Pump House,
  • 16 Queens Avenue,
  • Christchurch,
  • Dorset,
  • BH23 1BZ.

Return to

  • RBL,
  • The Pump House,
  • 16 Queens Avenue,
  • Christchurch,
  • Dorset,
  • BH23 1BZ.
  • www.retailbrands.co.uk

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy2302kJ / 552kcal460kJ / 110kcal
Fat33.8g6.8g
Saturates21.3g4.3g
Carbohydrate57.0g11.4g
Sugars36.2g7.2g
Fibre2.6g0.5g
Protein3.6g0.7g
Salt0.7g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Pack contains 5 servings.--

8 Reviews

Average of 2.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Really tasty, love it. !

5 stars

Really tasty, love it. !

Yuk! Yuk! Yuk! One mouthful and the rest went in t

1 stars

Yuk! Yuk! Yuk! One mouthful and the rest went in the bin!

Very good dairy free chocolate!

5 stars

Delicious! Very tasty - shame it is a bit pricy though! Not sure which is best, this one or the chocolate brownie variety, both are very yummy!

Complete waste of money

1 stars

I agree with many others about this disgusting bar. Didn't taste anything like chocolate and had the texture of dried paste. What a waste of money - mistake !!

Free of Caramel, not subtle salty hints.

2 stars

Definitely more salted (or was it MSG) than caramel. Pleasing texture and resistance when munched but really not worth the 2 stars I have given it. Sorry RBL but could you investigate somewhere closer to home to produce this than China! Then it might cater for the British palate a bit more. Just whay too much on he salt front. Alison-UK

It's actually really nice, you guys are just mean.

5 stars

After reading the reviews I thought for sure this was going to be some overly bitter, disgusting cooking chocolate. However that was not the case at all, it's sweet but not "I've had one bite and it was like eating raw sugar" sweet. The salted caramel is subtle but present nevertheless (which personally I think it's better not to be overwhelming). Overall, is there better vegan chocolate out there? Yes, obviously. But this is chocolate bought from a supermarket. I've been vegan for a few years now and this is actually one of the best I've tried. I reccomend it.

dreadful

1 stars

Think about the cheapest cooking chocolate you can imagine, this is worse than that.

If you value your taste buds, leave well alone.

1 stars

This is the second worst tasting dairy-free chocolate I have ever had the displeasure to consume, surpassed only by their Brownie version. One bite of this and the rest went in the bin, next to the Brownie one. This one also tastes highly artificial and nothing like real chocolate, as well as leaving a nasty aftertaste in the mouth. It lingers even after a coffee with almond milk, and brushing my teeth. Don’t waste your money. Buy a decent regular good quality dark chocolate which has no dairy in it as standard. You may have to forego the salted caramel flavour but at least it will taste nice.

