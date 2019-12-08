The Free From Kitchen Co. Salted Caramel Chocolate Slab 100G

Really tasty, love it. !
Really tasty, love it. !
Yuk! Yuk! Yuk! One mouthful and the rest went in t
Yuk! Yuk! Yuk! One mouthful and the rest went in the bin!
Very good dairy free chocolate!
Delicious! Very tasty - shame it is a bit pricy though! Not sure which is best, this one or the chocolate brownie variety, both are very yummy!
Complete waste of money
I agree with many others about this disgusting bar. Didn't taste anything like chocolate and had the texture of dried paste. What a waste of money - mistake !!
Free of Caramel, not subtle salty hints.
Definitely more salted (or was it MSG) than caramel. Pleasing texture and resistance when munched but really not worth the 2 stars I have given it. Sorry RBL but could you investigate somewhere closer to home to produce this than China! Then it might cater for the British palate a bit more. Just whay too much on he salt front. Alison-UK
It's actually really nice, you guys are just mean.
After reading the reviews I thought for sure this was going to be some overly bitter, disgusting cooking chocolate. However that was not the case at all, it's sweet but not "I've had one bite and it was like eating raw sugar" sweet. The salted caramel is subtle but present nevertheless (which personally I think it's better not to be overwhelming). Overall, is there better vegan chocolate out there? Yes, obviously. But this is chocolate bought from a supermarket. I've been vegan for a few years now and this is actually one of the best I've tried. I reccomend it.
dreadful
Think about the cheapest cooking chocolate you can imagine, this is worse than that.
If you value your taste buds, leave well alone.
This is the second worst tasting dairy-free chocolate I have ever had the displeasure to consume, surpassed only by their Brownie version. One bite of this and the rest went in the bin, next to the Brownie one. This one also tastes highly artificial and nothing like real chocolate, as well as leaving a nasty aftertaste in the mouth. It lingers even after a coffee with almond milk, and brushing my teeth. Don’t waste your money. Buy a decent regular good quality dark chocolate which has no dairy in it as standard. You may have to forego the salted caramel flavour but at least it will taste nice.