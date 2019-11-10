By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

The Free From Kitchen Co. White Chocolate Bar 100G

1.5(10)Write a review
The Free From Kitchen Co. White Chocolate Bar 100G
£ 1.50
£1.50/100g
  • Energy481kJ 115kcal
    6%
  • Fat7.2g
    10%
  • Saturates4.5g
    23%
  • Sugars7.3g
    8%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2405kJ / 577kcal

Product Description

  • Milk Free Choc Made With Cocoa And Maize Flour
  • Free From White Choc Bar Deliciously Indulgent White Chocolate Alternative
  • Deliciously Indulgent White Chocolate Alternative
  • Deliciously indulgent white chocolate alternative
  • Gluten, wheat and milk free
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Maltodextrin, Inulin, Coconut Oil, Maize Flour, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavourings.

Dairy Free Choc contains Cocoa Solids 30% Minimum.

 

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in China

Number of uses

Bar contains 5 portions of 20g

Name and address

  • RBL,
  • The Pump House,
  • 16 Queens Avenue,
  • Christchurch,
  • Dorset,
  • BH23 1BZ.

Return to

  • RBL,
  • The Pump House,
  • 16 Queens Avenue,
  • Christchurch,
  • Dorset,
  • BH23 1BZ.
  • www.retailbrands.co.uk

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy2405kJ / 577kcal481kJ / 115kcal
Fat35.9g7.2g
Saturates22.5g4.5g
Carbohydrate62.5g12.5g
Sugars36.5g7.3g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein0.6g0.1g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Pack contains 5 servings.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

10 Reviews

Average of 1.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Ah, I wish I had read the reviews before buying. I

2 stars

Ah, I wish I had read the reviews before buying. It's not good. Tesco's own brand white choc is so much better.

Not Good

1 stars

Wanted to use this to coat strawberries as part of a picnic for our lactose intolerant friend. It was not good. We ended up throwing the rest away as it was not nice to eat.

Don’t bother!

1 stars

Disgusting. Funny aftertaste that didn’t seem natural. It’s a shame as not many dairy free choc alternatives

Tastes like meat....

1 stars

Was excited to eat it I love white chocolate but I'm allergic to milk. THIS TASTED LIKE FAT FROM MEAT IT WAS DISGUSTING! WASTE OF MONEY. NEVER AGAIN.

A lovely treat

5 stars

A lovely treat! It doesn't exactly taste like the milk version but it's still melt in the mouth great. Pleased to have a dairy free alternative large white chocolate bar available at Tesco. Another good thing, it's only 577kcal for the whole bar, less than most large dairy chocolate bars.

Grainy with a strange taste

2 stars

I love chocolate so being forced to go dairy-free did not go down well with me. I have tried several dairy-free chocolates and been disappointed each time. This one was no different. There is a grainy texture (thanks to the rice and maize?) and a really weird taste (the maize again, I fear). I'm going to try putting it in some chocolate chip cookies and see if that can make it edible. Won't be wasting my money on this again and the search for a nice, dairy-free chocolate continues.

Terrible.

1 stars

Really bad, tastes like cheap white chocolate mixed with plastic.

Awful

1 stars

Awful! Tastes like rubber gloves with a hint of fish!!! Nothing like white chocolate - I’ve been vegan for 6 years and this is one of the worst vegan products I have tried. If you’re looking for a white choc alternative then I would recommend tesco’s own brand freefrom white chocolate as at least that tastes pleasant!

So disappointed in this chocolate. Texture is real

2 stars

So disappointed in this chocolate. Texture is really waxy and it's way too sweet. Not worth the price.

Foulest thing you’ll ever eat

1 stars

The most disgusting thing I’ve ever tasted! Allergy friendly products are split in to two categories, those that taste like the thing they replace and those that look right but taste of sawdust mixed with spit. Free From Company White Chocolate has the distinction of neither looking nor tasting like what it is supposed to replicate. Do not, under any circumstances, allow a piece of this chemically flavoured dried out wallpaper paste to pass your lips. I cannot find the words to sum up how disgusting this stuff is!

Helpful little swaps

The Free From Kitchen Co. Dark Chocolate Bar 100G

£ 1.50
£1.50/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here