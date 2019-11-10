The Free From Kitchen Co. White Chocolate Bar 100G

Ah, I wish I had read the reviews before buying. I
Ah, I wish I had read the reviews before buying. It's not good. Tesco's own brand white choc is so much better.
Not Good
Wanted to use this to coat strawberries as part of a picnic for our lactose intolerant friend. It was not good. We ended up throwing the rest away as it was not nice to eat.
Don’t bother!
Disgusting. Funny aftertaste that didn’t seem natural. It’s a shame as not many dairy free choc alternatives
Tastes like meat....
Was excited to eat it I love white chocolate but I'm allergic to milk. THIS TASTED LIKE FAT FROM MEAT IT WAS DISGUSTING! WASTE OF MONEY. NEVER AGAIN.
A lovely treat
A lovely treat! It doesn't exactly taste like the milk version but it's still melt in the mouth great. Pleased to have a dairy free alternative large white chocolate bar available at Tesco. Another good thing, it's only 577kcal for the whole bar, less than most large dairy chocolate bars.
Grainy with a strange taste
I love chocolate so being forced to go dairy-free did not go down well with me. I have tried several dairy-free chocolates and been disappointed each time. This one was no different. There is a grainy texture (thanks to the rice and maize?) and a really weird taste (the maize again, I fear). I'm going to try putting it in some chocolate chip cookies and see if that can make it edible. Won't be wasting my money on this again and the search for a nice, dairy-free chocolate continues.
Terrible.
Really bad, tastes like cheap white chocolate mixed with plastic.
Awful
Awful! Tastes like rubber gloves with a hint of fish!!! Nothing like white chocolate - I’ve been vegan for 6 years and this is one of the worst vegan products I have tried. If you’re looking for a white choc alternative then I would recommend tesco’s own brand freefrom white chocolate as at least that tastes pleasant!
So disappointed in this chocolate. Texture is real
So disappointed in this chocolate. Texture is really waxy and it's way too sweet. Not worth the price.
Foulest thing you’ll ever eat
The most disgusting thing I’ve ever tasted! Allergy friendly products are split in to two categories, those that taste like the thing they replace and those that look right but taste of sawdust mixed with spit. Free From Company White Chocolate has the distinction of neither looking nor tasting like what it is supposed to replicate. Do not, under any circumstances, allow a piece of this chemically flavoured dried out wallpaper paste to pass your lips. I cannot find the words to sum up how disgusting this stuff is!