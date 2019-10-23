By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
The Free From Kitchen Co. Milk Chocolate Alternative Chocolate Bar 100G

2.5(6)Write a review
The Free From Kitchen Co. Milk Chocolate Alternative Chocolate Bar 100G
  • Energy486kJ 117kcal
    6%
  • Fat7.7g
    11%
  • Saturates4.6g
    23%
  • Sugars7.0g
    8%
  • Salt<0.01gg
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2430kJ / 583kcal

Product Description

  • Milk Free Choc Made With Cocoa And Rice Flour
  • Free From Choc Bar Deliciously Indulgent Milk Chocolate Alternative
  • Deliciously Indulgent Milk Chocolate Alternative
  • Deliciously indulgent milk chocolate alternative
  • Gluten, wheat and milk free
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Rice Flour, Cocoa Mass, Inulin, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavourings.

Dairy Free Choc contains Cocoa Solids 44% Minimum.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. Contains soya. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in China

Number of uses

Bar contains 5 portions of 20g

Name and address

  • RBL,
  • The Pump House,
  • 16 Queens Avenue,
  • Christchurch,
  • Dorset,
  • BH23 1BZ.

Return to

  • www.retailbrands.co.uk

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy2430kJ / 583kcal486kJ / 117kcal
Fat38.7g7.7g
Saturates23.0g4.6g
Carbohydrate54.3g10.9g
Sugars35.1g7.0g
Fibre1.9g0.4g
Protein3.5g0.7g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Pack contains approx. 11 servings.--

6 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Nasty

1 stars

Bought the white chocolate version. Yuk, very bland doesn't taste of anything, it's like cheap cooking chocolate. Will not buy again.

It could be worse...

2 stars

I am dairy-free because of an intolerance and was really hankering for some nice milk chocolate. Alas, this is not it. The texture isn't terrible (although there's some grainy texture there from the rice) and I suppose it could maybe be compared to the cheaper chocolate you can buy in Christmas decoration format for taste. So it's not as bad as the white chocolate but isn't something I'd enjoy sitting down to eat. I'll add it into some biscuits and might buy it for that but certainly not as a treat like a bar of Cadbury's is.

Would not recommend

1 stars

This one was mildly better than the white chocolate one. Terrible synthetic taste like plastic.

Good

4 stars

good! very tasty

A great vegan alternative. Since just turning vega

5 stars

A great vegan alternative. Since just turning vegan, it’s not as nice as previous non vegan brands that I have, however I’ll definitely be buying this again in the future as my new substitute. It’s for certain the nicest brand of vegan chocolate that I have tried so far!!

more of the same sad vegan chocolate

3 stars

This tastes like Christmas chocolate that got left under the tree, heated by the fairy lights & accidentally packed away with the decorations, to be found the following year. So it’s some of the better vegan chocolate. But seriously though if you’ve had a vegan chocolate bar before, you already know what this tastes like & it’s just okay. I was kinda excited as this brand was new to my local & I had small hopes that it would be the affordable vegan chocolate I’ve been waiting for, but it’s just more of the same unfortunately. Moo Free & Choices Confectionary are winning atm but the quest continues...

