The Free From Kitchen Co. Milk Chocolate Alternative Chocolate Bar 100G

Nasty
Bought the white chocolate version. Yuk, very bland doesn't taste of anything, it's like cheap cooking chocolate. Will not buy again.
It could be worse...
I am dairy-free because of an intolerance and was really hankering for some nice milk chocolate. Alas, this is not it. The texture isn't terrible (although there's some grainy texture there from the rice) and I suppose it could maybe be compared to the cheaper chocolate you can buy in Christmas decoration format for taste. So it's not as bad as the white chocolate but isn't something I'd enjoy sitting down to eat. I'll add it into some biscuits and might buy it for that but certainly not as a treat like a bar of Cadbury's is.
Would not recommend
This one was mildly better than the white chocolate one. Terrible synthetic taste like plastic.
Good
good! very tasty
A great vegan alternative. Since just turning vegan, it’s not as nice as previous non vegan brands that I have, however I’ll definitely be buying this again in the future as my new substitute. It’s for certain the nicest brand of vegan chocolate that I have tried so far!!
more of the same sad vegan chocolate
This tastes like Christmas chocolate that got left under the tree, heated by the fairy lights & accidentally packed away with the decorations, to be found the following year. So it’s some of the better vegan chocolate. But seriously though if you’ve had a vegan chocolate bar before, you already know what this tastes like & it’s just okay. I was kinda excited as this brand was new to my local & I had small hopes that it would be the affordable vegan chocolate I’ve been waiting for, but it’s just more of the same unfortunately. Moo Free & Choices Confectionary are winning atm but the quest continues...