By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

The Free From Kitchen Co. Dark Chocolate Bar 100G

3(4)Write a review
The Free From Kitchen Co. Dark Chocolate Bar 100G
£ 1.50
£1.50/100g
  • Energy462kJ 111kcal
    6%
  • Fat7.1g
    10%
  • Saturates4.2g
    21%
  • Sugars8.7g
    10%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2312kJ / 555kcal

Product Description

  • Milk Free Choc Made With Cocoa
  • Free From Choc Bar Deliciously Indulgent Dark Chocolate
  • Deliciously Indulgent Dark Chocolate
  • Deliciously indulgent dark chocolate
  • Gluten, wheat and milk free
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavourings.

 

Dairy Free Choc contains Cocoa Solids 55% Minimum.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in China

Number of uses

Bar contains 5 portions of 20g

Name and address

  • RBL,
  • The Pump House,
  • 16 Queens Avenue,
  • Christchurch,
  • Dorset,
  • BH23 1BZ.

Return to

  • RBL,
  • The Pump House,
  • 16 Queens Avenue,
  • Christchurch,
  • Dorset,
  • BH23 1BZ.
  • www.retailbrands.co.uk

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy2312kJ / 555kcal462kJ / 111kcal
Fat35.3g7.1g
Saturates21.2g4.2g
Carbohydrate49.6g9.9g
Sugars43.7g8.7g
Fibre6.7g1.3g
Protein6.4g1.3g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Pack contains 5 servings.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Cardboard

1 stars

Tasted like cardboard

A Great Alternative

5 stars

Not sure if it's cause I've been slowly converting to vegan products or not, but honestly couldn't tell much of a difference at all. I made cookies with it, time to see if my housemates will figure it out - doubt it. Will definitely be getting this again.

Unpleasant

2 stars

Unfortunately not to my taste,

Needs more work to get it right

3 stars

Tastes more like dark choc and nasty "cloying" consistency in mouth - must be higher melting temp. than ord. choc. Not going to repeat this experience. Good idea, just needs more work.

Usually bought next

The Free From Kitchen Co. Milk Alternative Chocolate Bar 100G

£ 1.50
£1.50/100g

Vitalite Dairy Free Spread 500G

£ 1.40
£2.80/kg

The Free From Kitchen Co. Salted Caramel Chocolate Slab 100G

£ 2.50
£2.50/100g

Free From Violife Block Cheese Alternative 200G

£ 2.30
£11.50/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here