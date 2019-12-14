The Free From Kitchen Co. Dark Chocolate Bar 100G

Cardboard
Tasted like cardboard
A Great Alternative
Not sure if it's cause I've been slowly converting to vegan products or not, but honestly couldn't tell much of a difference at all. I made cookies with it, time to see if my housemates will figure it out - doubt it. Will definitely be getting this again.
Unpleasant
Unfortunately not to my taste,
Needs more work to get it right
Tastes more like dark choc and nasty "cloying" consistency in mouth - must be higher melting temp. than ord. choc. Not going to repeat this experience. Good idea, just needs more work.