Tesco Curly Kale 360G

Woody Kale
Am not the first to tell Tesco that the stems on Kale are never used as like wood...The packet.. is full of them as leaves sliced across....You never take any notice of us... Stems on Chard are soft and sweet but Kale are a NO No...
Awful...
Terrible product and terrible waste of money. The kale has been shredded by a machine leaving all of the hard, woody stalk. You have to spend ages going through the entire contents to remove the inedible stalks. Therefore, at least half of the bag has to be thrown away.
Extremely poor quality. The product should be sold
Extremely poor quality. The product should be sold with leaves intact with the buyer free to strip out the stems, which are tough and inedible. What we actually get is the entire leaf chopped into tiny pieces of stems, which cannot be cooked, and even tinier pieces of leaf. Buying a bag of this rubbish is only good for pet rabbits, which people are probably doing!
Not always fresh
Giving a second chance - always comes half rotten. Please choose fresh looking one