Tesco Curly Kale 180G

£ 0.62
£3.45/kg
Per 80g
  • Energy132kJ 32kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.3g
    2%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 166kJ / 40kcal

Product Description

  • Kale.
  • Rich & Distinctive Carefully grown for ruffled leaves and distinct flavour At Tesco we believe in the importance of expertly selecting our seasonal produce for its freshness and quality. Our curly kale come from trusted growers across Spain and the UK. One of our growers, Emmetts Espana, has been growing kale in Spain for over 10 years. Richard and his skilled team grow kale on the fertile fields of Murcia on the Spanish south coast, bathed in winter sunshine. Carefully grown for its for vibrant leaves and rich, distinctive flavour. "
  • Rich & Distinctive Carefully grown for ruffled leaves and distinct flavour
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

Kale

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom, Netherlands, Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove all packaging.

    Wash before use.

     

    Microwave:

    800 W 4½ minutes
    900W 4 minutes
    Remove all packaging. Place in a microwaveable dish, add 2 -3 tablespoons water (30-45ml) and cover. Heat on full power. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

     

    Hob:
    For boiled: 6-8 minutes
    Remove all packaging. Place in a pan of boiling water. Cover and bring back to the boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 6-8 minutes or until tender.
    Drain well before serving.

     

    Steam:
    Remove all packaging. Place in a steamer for 10-12 minutes or until tender.

    Check food is piping hot before serving.

     

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

180g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 80g
Energy166kJ / 40kcal132kJ / 32kcal
Fat1.6g1.3g
Saturates0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate1.4g1.1g
Sugars1.3g1.0g
Fibre3.1g2.5g
Protein3.4g2.7g
Salt0.1g0.1g
Vitamin A524µg (66%NRV)419µg (52%NRV)
Vitamin C110mg (138%NRV)88mg (110%NRV)
Folic Acid120µg (60%NRV)96µg (48%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Not good quality

1 stars

Thought I was buying chopped leaves! I bought this in last week's order, for convenience to just mix in with stir fries, at the end of casserole cooking etc. However, I have had to spend a lot of time cutting all the little woody bits of stalk off first, I would rather buy the whole stalk and strip off the leaves myself, so a complete waste of my time and money to buy it in this form as it would probably be a lot cheaper too to just buy the whole stalks from my local fruit and veg shop.

Yum yum and its British

5 stars

Yum yum and its British

Poor value

3 stars

Over priced. What happened to the 250/500g bags?

