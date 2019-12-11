By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Costa Signature Blend Coffee Beans 200G
Product Description

  • Roasted Coffee Beans
  • At Costa, we know great coffee. The proof? We've been serving our legendary signature blend since '71. It took 112 different blends to get it just right, but boy was it worth it: the perfect balance of delicate arabica and strong robusta beans, slow-roasted for a smooth and nutty flavour and rich aroma.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Robusta and arabica beans
  • Smooth & nutty with notes of caramel
  • Strength - medium - 3
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Once opened store in an airtight container and keep refrigerated. Best enjoyed within two weeks of opening.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Coffee the Costa way
  • 1. Grind coffee beans (2tbsp.)
  • 2. Add ground coffee to machine handle
  • 3. Run machine cycle

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Costa Limited.

Distributor address

  • All About Food Limited,
  • Maple Court,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.

Return to

  • All About Food Limited,
  • Maple Court,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Almost as good as instant

2 stars

My usual coffee is Lavazza which seems lacking in body lately - I understand it has been a poor harvest - so, tempted by the generous discount, I thought I would try Costa for a change. How does it compare? It doesn't. For a realistic comparison you would need a cheap instant coffee... even then Costa is a bit thin

Lovely beans

5 stars

I have a delonghi machine and drink coffee everyday I’ve tried every type of bean imaginable and tend to go for Italian roasts around a 3 for strength and these are lovely very drinkable . Well done costa

undrinkable

1 stars

A chemical bitterness made this undrinkable

Expensive, but very nice.

5 stars

Probably the best beans you can buy in terms full flavour which suits most, which makes sense as Costa took 112 blends to get it right and seem to do well on the high street. Having tried most other beans, this turns out to be my favourite, but annoyingly the most expensive!

Pale, insipid and disappointingly nasty.

1 stars

Couldn’t get these to taste in any way decent at all. Pale and insipid looking espresso from my trusted machine with a very bitter aftertaste. Tried all grades of grind and in the end gave up, really disappointing product from a Costa fan.

tasteless

2 stars

if you like weak coffee this is the one, i normally buy tescos finest,colombian & sumatra, they are great,so dont even bother with costa,its not the same as you buy in costa coffee shops.

