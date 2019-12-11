Costa Signature Blend Coffee Beans 200G

Almost as good as instant
My usual coffee is Lavazza which seems lacking in body lately - I understand it has been a poor harvest - so, tempted by the generous discount, I thought I would try Costa for a change. How does it compare? It doesn't. For a realistic comparison you would need a cheap instant coffee... even then Costa is a bit thin
Lovely beans
I have a delonghi machine and drink coffee everyday I’ve tried every type of bean imaginable and tend to go for Italian roasts around a 3 for strength and these are lovely very drinkable . Well done costa
undrinkable
A chemical bitterness made this undrinkable
Expensive, but very nice.
Probably the best beans you can buy in terms full flavour which suits most, which makes sense as Costa took 112 blends to get it right and seem to do well on the high street. Having tried most other beans, this turns out to be my favourite, but annoyingly the most expensive!
Pale, insipid and disappointingly nasty.
Couldn’t get these to taste in any way decent at all. Pale and insipid looking espresso from my trusted machine with a very bitter aftertaste. Tried all grades of grind and in the end gave up, really disappointing product from a Costa fan.
tasteless
if you like weak coffee this is the one, i normally buy tescos finest,colombian & sumatra, they are great,so dont even bother with costa,its not the same as you buy in costa coffee shops.