2(4)Write a review
Costa Signature Blend Ground For Cafetiere & Filter 200G
£ 3.80
£1.90/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Roasted and Ground Coffee
  • At Costa, we know great coffee. The proof? We've been serving our legendary signature blend since '71. It took 112 different blends to get it just right, but Boy was it worth it: the perfect balance of delicate Arabica and strong Robusta beans, slow-roasted for a smooth and nutty flavour and rich aroma.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Robusta and Arabica beans
  • Smooth & nutty with notes of caramel
  • Strength - medium - 3
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened store in an airtight container and keep refrigerated.Best enjoyed within two weeks of opening.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Coffee the Costa way
  • 1. 1 tablespoon per cup (250ml)
  • 2. Add freshly boiled water
  • 3. Stir thoroughly brew for 4-5 mins

Distributor address

  • All About Food Limited,
  • Maple Court,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.

Return to

  • All About Food Limited,
  • Maple Court,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.

Net Contents

200g ℮

4 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

best coffee after trying too many types

5 stars

best coffee after trying too many types

Bitter and watery

1 stars

Watery tasteless and bitter coffee. Will throw this straight in the bin and revert to Tesco finest varieties which have much better taste. Don’t waste your money on these coffee beans.

Appalling

1 stars

This is a product relaunch and it was a shock. What happened to the mellow coffee tones? The coffee itself is made of chunky granules and the taste is of cheap coffee. This is terrible. It is not even made by Costa - the label says it is produced on behalf of Costa by a company in Skelmersdale, Lancashire. Awful. I am never buying Costa ground coffee again. It is a pity as it was one of my favourites.

Worst coffee I've tasted in a while

1 stars

Kind of expected as it was Costa coffee that it would be good, but found it to be the weakest coffee I have ever used. even when you use more coffee to bump up the strength the flavour is really not nice, only bought it as Tesco coffee was not in stock, wont do that again!

