Costa Signature Blend Ground For Cafetiere & Filter 200G

best coffee after trying too many types
Bitter and watery
Watery tasteless and bitter coffee. Will throw this straight in the bin and revert to Tesco finest varieties which have much better taste. Don’t waste your money on these coffee beans.
Appalling
This is a product relaunch and it was a shock. What happened to the mellow coffee tones? The coffee itself is made of chunky granules and the taste is of cheap coffee. This is terrible. It is not even made by Costa - the label says it is produced on behalf of Costa by a company in Skelmersdale, Lancashire. Awful. I am never buying Costa ground coffee again. It is a pity as it was one of my favourites.
Worst coffee I've tasted in a while
Kind of expected as it was Costa coffee that it would be good, but found it to be the weakest coffee I have ever used. even when you use more coffee to bump up the strength the flavour is really not nice, only bought it as Tesco coffee was not in stock, wont do that again!