Nescafe Dolce Gusto Cafe Au Lait Decaffeinated Coffee Pods 16 Capsules

Great tasting coffee
Whole Milk Powder (71, 9%), Decaffeinate Soluble Coffee (26%), Stabilisers (Potassium Phosphates and Sodium Citrates), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)
Store in a clean, cool and dry place.
Pack makes 16 servings
16 x 10g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per: 100g
|Per: 100ml
|Per: 180ml
|Energy
|1639 kJ
|91 kJ
|165 kJ
|-
|392 kcal
|22 kcal
|40 kcal 2%*
|Fat
|19,5 g
|1,1 g
|2,0 g 3%*
|of which saturates
|11,2 g
|0,6 g
|1,1 g 6%*
|Carbohydrate
|27,4 g
|1,5 g
|2,7 g 1%*
|of which sugars
|27,4 g
|1,5 g
|2,7 g 3%*
|Fibre
|8,9 g
|0,5 g
|0,9 g -
|Protein
|21,1 g
|1,2 g
|2,1 g 4%*
|Salt
|0,99 g
|0,06 g
|0,10 g 2%*
|*RI- Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
