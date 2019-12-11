Nescafe Dolce Gusto Flat White Coffee Pods 16 Capsules
Offer
Product Description
- Full Cream Milk Powder with Soluble Coffee and Sugar.
- More information on:
- www.dolce-gusto.co.uk
- www.dolce-gusto.ie
- Discover our smooth Flat White for a creamy-tasting coffee break in the comfort of your own home, and fall for its delicious, velvety notes.
- The box contains 16 capsules designed for NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto® capsule coffee machines for you to prepare 16 mugs of Flat White.
- WORLD-CLASS PREMIUM COFFEE ORIGINS
- Our talented coffee creators have skilfully prepared the smooth milk, which is carefully combined with a shot of espresso to make a classic velvety and smooth Flat White.
- PROFESSIONAL QUALITY COFFEE SYSTEM
- Create professional quality coffees with a thick velvety crema, thanks to the machine's high pressure (up to 15 bars).
- AROMA FRESHNESS PROTECTION
- With our hermetically sealed capsules, which preserve coffee freshness, you'll enjoy rich aromatic cups every time.
- EASY TO PREPARE
- Simply slide your Flat White capsule into your NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto® machine. Your coffee will be ready right away.
- The box contains 16 capsules of NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto® Flat White, designed for NESCAFÉ ® Dolce Gusto® capsule coffee machines.
- Packed in a protective atmosphere
- NESCAFE Dolce Gusto Flat White
- Smooth Flat White in only one clever capsule
- For a creamy-tasting coffee break
- Fall for its delicious, velvety notes
- 16 capsules per box
- Pack size: 187.2g
Information
Ingredients
Whole Milk Powder (74%), Soluble Coffee (14%), Sugar (13%), Stabilisers (Dipotassium Phosphate, Trisodium Citrate), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya
Number of uses
Pack makes 16 servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recyclable
Name and address
- Nestlé UK Ltd.,
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
Return to
- Good to talk
- UK 0800 707 60 66
- IRE 00800 63785385
- Nestlé UK Ltd.,
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
Net Contents
16 x 11.7g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 100ml
|Per 180ml
|Energy
|1780 kJ
|117 kJ
|208 kJ
|-
|425 kcal
|28 kcal
|50 kcal 2%
|Fat
|19,7 g
|1,3 g
|2,3 g 3%
|of which: saturates
|12,0 g
|0,8 g
|1,4 g 7%*
|Carbohydrate
|36,8 g
|2,4 g
|4,3 g 2%
|of which: sugars
|33,3 g
|2,2 g
|3,9 g 4%
|Fibre
|4,3 g
|0,3 g
|0,5 g -
|Protein
|19,7 g
|1,3 g
|2,3 g 5%
|Salt
|0,83 g
|0,05 g
|0,10 g 2%*
|*RI-Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Pack makes 16 servings
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019