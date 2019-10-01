By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Courgette Leek & Peas Layered Vegetable 335G

£ 2.00
£5.98/kg

Offer

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy401kJ 96kcal
    5%
  • Fat3.5g
    5%
  • Saturates1.8g
    9%
  • Sugars4.9g
    5%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 238kJ / 57kcal

Product Description

  • Layered peas, courgette and leek with a salted black pepper butter.
  • Ready to cook. Lightly seasoned with black pepper and butter.
  • READY TO COOK Lightly seasoned with black pepper and butter.
  • Pack size: 335g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Peas (44%), Courgette (35%), Leek (17%), Butter (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Black Pepper, Parsley.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 3 1/2 mins, 3 mins (650W)/(750W)/(850W)
Pierce film in several places.
Place on microwaveable plate.
Halfway through heating peel back film, stir gently, recover and continue cooking for remaining time.
Stir again and then stand for 1 minute, after heating.
Two or more packs will require longer cooking time.
Do not reheat

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Label. Paper widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

335g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (168g)
Energy238kJ / 57kcal401kJ / 96kcal
Fat2.1g3.5g
Saturates1.1g1.8g
Carbohydrate5.0g8.4g
Sugars2.9g4.9g
Fibre3.3g5.5g
Protein2.9g4.9g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

what abouty cooking instructions

3 stars

Quality fine, nice mix, but no cooking instructions make it hard to guess to get it right. Therefore would not buy again.

