Tesco Carrot Sweetcorn & Peas Layered Vegetable 355G
- Energy535kJ 128kcal6%
- Fat4.5g6%
- Saturates2.0g10%
- Sugars7.8g9%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 301kJ / 72kcal
Product Description
- Layered peas, sweetcorn and carrot with a salted black pepper butter.
- Ready to cook. Lightly seasoned with black pepper and butter
- READY TO COOK Lightly seasoned with black pepper and butter
- Pack size: 355g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Peas (36%), Sweetcorn (33%), Carrot (27%), Butter (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Black Pepper, Parsley.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 3 1/2 mins, 3 mins (650W)/(750W)/(850W)
Pierce film in several places.
Place on a microwaveable plate.
Halfway through heating peel back film, stir gently, recover and continue cooking for remaining time.
Stir again and then stand for 1 minute, after heating.
Two or more packs will require longer cooking time.
Do not reheat
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Label. Paper widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
355g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (178g)
|Energy
|301kJ / 72kcal
|535kJ / 128kcal
|Fat
|2.5g
|4.5g
|Saturates
|1.1g
|2.0g
|Carbohydrate
|7.6g
|13.5g
|Sugars
|4.4g
|7.8g
|Fibre
|3.9g
|6.9g
|Protein
|2.8g
|5.0g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
