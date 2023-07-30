Sistema Take Alongs Rectangle 950Ml 3 Pack

With the Quik Clik Seal, Sistema TakeAlongs lids click into place letting you know when contents are secured. The lids have ridges for easy stacking, and the bases have graduation marks for handy measuring. Safe to use in the microwave (without lid secured) and freezer, TakeAlongs can easily be washed by hand using hot soapy water and they're safe in the dishwasher (top rack).

Sistema® Plastics design innovative, high-quality, durable, functional and versatile food storage containers, lunch boxes, drink bottles, microwave products and home organisation solutions. So, whether you need a colorful and practical lunch box for back to school, a reusable drink bottle to keep you hydrated, you’re looking for a clever meal prep container or you want to get your kitchen and pantry Insta worthy, Sistema® has a solution that will inspire you. Every container we manufacture in our state-of-the-art New Zealand factory using high-quality, food safe, and BPA free materials that you can trust.

The Quik Clik Seal lids click into place letting you know when contents are secured Ridged lid for secure stacking Useful measuring marks on the sides Microwave (without lid), dishwasher (top rack) and freezer safe Bpa and phthalate free

Produce of

Made in New Zealand