Fox's Chocolatey Sqaures Milk Chocolate 125G
- Energy300kJ 4kcal4%
- Fat3.6g5%
- Saturates2.0g10%
- Sugars6.5g7%
- Salt0.08g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2111kJ/504kcal
Product Description
- Sweet Biscuits Nestled in Milk Chocolate
- Check out more baked deliciousness online @ Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
- 9 shortcake biscuits half coated with smooth milk chocolate
- When we first opened our bakehouse in Victorian Yorkshire we were dedicated to baking the most delicious biscuits and making our customers smile. Little has changed in over 160 years.
- Biscuits shown not actual size
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 125g
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate (63%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Whey (Milk), Vegetable Fats [Palm, Shea, Sal, Mango in varying proportions], Butter Oil (Milk), Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamin, Niacin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Raising Agents: Ammonium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate, Invert Sugar Syrup, Flavouring, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithins
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, place in an airtight container.For best before, see side of pack.
Number of uses
Approximately 9 servings per pack
Name and address
- Fox's Biscuits,
- Wellington Street,
- Batley,
- West Yorkshire,
- WF17 5JE.
- Fox's Quality Guarantee
- Fox's have been baking delicious biscuits for over 160 years. If you have any feedback on our products we would love to hear from you. Simply contact us at:
- Freephone (UK) 0800 591 886 Mon-Fri 9am-4.30pm
- careline@foxs-biscuits.co.uk
- www.foxs-biscuits.co.uk
Net Contents
125g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|2111kJ/504kcal
|Fat
|25g
|of which saturates
|14g
|Carbohydrate
|61g
|of which sugars
|46g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|Protein
|6.3g
|Salt
|0.57g
