Tesco Hand Shelled Peas 160G

Disappointing
Frozen are better quality and taste.
Mixed. Sometimes very fresh, sometimes very hard.
Mixed. Sometimes very fresh, sometimes very hard.
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 392kJ / 93kcal
Keep refrigerated.
Microwave
Instructions: See Other Cooking Instructions for Microwave Instructions with correct wattage (800W, 900W).
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: Microwave. 800W 2 mins 30 secs / 900W 2 mins
Do not remove from packaging. Pierce bag several times and place on a non-metallic plate. Leave to stand for 1 minute 30 secs after cooking
Follow conventional microwave instructions above.
Steam
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Place in a steamer for 3-5 minutes or until tender. Time: 3-5 minutes Steam over a pan of simmering water for {3-5} minutes.
Hob
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Place in a pan of boiling water, cover and bring back to the boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 3-4 minutes or until tender. Drain well before serving.
Time: 3-4 minutes
Grown in ----
Take care when handling or opening the pack as hot steam may escape.
Washed and ready to cook
Do not eat raw.
2 Servings
-;-
160g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (80g)
|Energy
|392kJ / 93kcal
|313kJ / 74kcal
|Fat
|1.5g
|1.2g
|Saturates
|0.6g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|10.4g
|8.3g
|Sugars
|2.2g
|1.8g
|Fibre
|5.3g
|4.2g
|Protein
|6.9g
|5.5g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|Pack contains 2 servings.
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019