By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Hand Shelled Peas 160G

2(2)Write a review
Tesco Hand Shelled Peas 160G
£ 1.30
£8.13/kg

Offer

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy313kJ 74kcal
    4%
  • Fat1.2g
    2%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars1.8g
    2%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 392kJ / 93kcal

Product Description

  • Hand Shelled Garden Peas
  • Hand harvested, sweet peas popped from the pod
  • Ready to Cook Hand harvested, sweet peas popped from the pod
  • Pack size: 160g

Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: See Other Cooking Instructions for Microwave Instructions with correct wattage (800W, 900W).

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Microwave. 800W 2 mins 30 secs / 900W 2 mins
Do not remove from packaging. Pierce bag several times and place on a non-metallic plate. Leave to stand for 1 minute 30 secs after cooking
Follow conventional microwave instructions above.

Steam
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Place in a steamer for 3-5 minutes or until tender. Time: 3-5 minutes Steam over a pan of simmering water for {3-5} minutes.

Hob
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Place in a pan of boiling water, cover and bring back to the boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 3-4 minutes or until tender. Drain well before serving.
Time: 3-4 minutes

Produce of

Grown in ----

Preparation and Usage

  • Take care when handling or opening the pack as hot steam may escape.

    Washed and ready to cook

    Do not eat raw.

     

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

-;-

Net Contents

160g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (80g)
Energy392kJ / 93kcal313kJ / 74kcal
Fat1.5g1.2g
Saturates0.6g0.4g
Carbohydrate10.4g8.3g
Sugars2.2g1.8g
Fibre5.3g4.2g
Protein6.9g5.5g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Pack contains 2 servings.--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Disappointing

2 stars

Frozen are better quality and taste.

Mixed. Sometimes very fresh, sometimes very hard.

2 stars

Mixed. Sometimes very fresh, sometimes very hard.

Usually bought next

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Tesco Peeled Baby Sprouts 180G

£ 1.00
£5.56/kg

Offer

Tesco Traditional Sliced Runner Beans 160G

£ 1.60
£10.00/kg

Offer

Tesco Mini Carrots 320G

£ 1.00
£3.13/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here