Tetley 12 Cold Infusions Mint Lemon & Cucumber 27G

4(50)Write a review
£ 2.49
£9.23/100g

Product Description

  • Flavoured Herbal and Fruit Infusion
  • Quench your thirst with the refreshing taste of our mint, lemon & cucumber fruit infusions.
  • Specially created to be brewed in cold water so you can have a quick, easy and convenient drink.
  • Consume leisurely or take it on-the-go!
  • Tetley Cold Infusions, a flavoured healthy fruit infusion specially created to be brewed in cold water. Hydration never tasted so good!
  • Refreshing infusion with no caffeine, sugar or artificial flavours
  • Pack size: 27g
  • No sugar

Information

Ingredients

White Hibiscus, Peppermint Leaves (18%), Apple Pieces, Chicory Root Roasted, Natural Flavouring, Natural Cucumber Flavouring (2%), Cucumber Pieces (1.0%), Lemon Natural Flavouring with other Natural Flavouring, Peppermint Oil

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Wheat, Sesame, Nuts, Celery, Mustard

Storage

Store in cool dry conditions. Retain freshness (and flavour) by reclosing pouch after use

Preparation and Usage

  • Specially created to be brewed with cold water
  • On the go...
  • 1 Add one infuser into 500ml cold water.
  • 2 Shake and infuse for 10 mins.
  • 3 Leave infuser in and enjoy. Once prepared, consume within 8 hours.
  • In a glass...
  • 1 Add one infuser into 300ml cold water.
  • 2 Stir and infuse for 7 mins.
  • 3 Leave infuser in and enjoy. Add ice if preferred.

Number of uses

12 Count

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Tata Global Beverages GB Ltd,
  • 325 Oldfield Lane North,
  • Greenford,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB6 0AZ.

Return to

  • UK: Tata Global Beverages GB Ltd,
  • Freepost HA4175,
  • Greenford,
  • UB6 0BR.
  • Helpline 0800 387227
  • ROI: Tata Global Beverages GB Ltd,
  • Freepost Dept AA49,
  • PO Box 4214,
  • Dublin 2,
  • Helpline 1800 409251
  • Phone lines open 9am-5pm
  • Mon-Fri excl. Bank Holidays.

Net Contents

27g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy 8 kJ / 2 kcal
Fats0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrates0.6g
of which sugars 0.2g
Protein 0.1g
Salt 0g

50 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Horrible.

1 stars

Tastes of mint, no hint of lemon or cucumber. Not a very balanced blend.

Great Combination

5 stars

Lovely taste, crisp, tangy and the mint helps aid digestion. Great combination and very refreshing. In warmer weather will add ice. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Refreshing

4 stars

This is perfect for a warm summery day: refreshing and thirst quenching. I liked the subtle flavours of the mint and lemon but couldn’t taste the cucumber at all. It was easy and quick to “brew”. I’ll definitely be making this in a bottle and taking it to work to stay hydrated. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Unique product

4 stars

I tested this a month ago lovely strong taste very refreshing the flavours compliment each other very well a great product for a cold tea [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Refreshing

4 stars

My Grandaughter and I both tested this and we agreed that it was refreshing and not too sweet. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great taste it is very refreshing

5 stars

This cold infusion tea is refreshing as a drink while exercising or when sitting reading your book .In the summer will be great with a few ice cubes on a hot day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very refreshing!

4 stars

I really enjoyed the Peach and Orange flavoured Cold Infusions and now plan on trying others from the range. The peach and orange flavours worked well together, resulting in a very refreshing and visually appealing drink that made a welcome change from water alone. So far, I have only tried brewing it in a glass but I may buy the matching bottle as I think that the longer brewing time for the bottle would strengthen and enhance the flavour. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sour taste

1 stars

Not a very strong taste, but what was detected is a very sour taste. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Refreshing taste

4 stars

Tried this product a couple of weeks ago and it is a refreshing drink with [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Over ice

4 stars

Initially you taste the lemon and then the mint follows through almost warming. Then tried over ice and can’t wait for summer lovely. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 50 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

