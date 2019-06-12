Tetley 12 Cold Infusions Mint Lemon & Cucumber 27G

Horrible.
Tastes of mint, no hint of lemon or cucumber. Not a very balanced blend.
Great Combination
Lovely taste, crisp, tangy and the mint helps aid digestion. Great combination and very refreshing. In warmer weather will add ice. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Refreshing
This is perfect for a warm summery day: refreshing and thirst quenching. I liked the subtle flavours of the mint and lemon but couldn’t taste the cucumber at all. It was easy and quick to “brew”. I’ll definitely be making this in a bottle and taking it to work to stay hydrated. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Unique product
I tested this a month ago lovely strong taste very refreshing the flavours compliment each other very well a great product for a cold tea [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Refreshing
My Grandaughter and I both tested this and we agreed that it was refreshing and not too sweet. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great taste it is very refreshing
This cold infusion tea is refreshing as a drink while exercising or when sitting reading your book .In the summer will be great with a few ice cubes on a hot day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Very refreshing!
I really enjoyed the Peach and Orange flavoured Cold Infusions and now plan on trying others from the range. The peach and orange flavours worked well together, resulting in a very refreshing and visually appealing drink that made a welcome change from water alone. So far, I have only tried brewing it in a glass but I may buy the matching bottle as I think that the longer brewing time for the bottle would strengthen and enhance the flavour. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Sour taste
Not a very strong taste, but what was detected is a very sour taste. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Refreshing taste
Tried this product a couple of weeks ago and it is a refreshing drink with [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Over ice
Initially you taste the lemon and then the mint follows through almost warming. Then tried over ice and can’t wait for summer lovely. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]