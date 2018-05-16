Benecol Raisin & Hazelnut Bars 3 X 40G
Product Description
- 3 Raisin, hazelnut and oat bars with dark chocolate coating and added plant stanol ester.
- Get your daily cholesterol lowering effect from this Delicious One a Day Snack Bar full of wholegrain oats, tasty dried fruit and nuts covered with delicious dark chocolate.
- Your Delicious One a Day: With just one Benecol bar a day you can lower your cholesterol in 2-3 weeks thanks to our unique plant stanols.
- Plant stanol ester has been shown to lower cholesterol. High cholesterol is a risk factor in the development of coronary heart disease. A daily intake of 1.5-3.0 g plant stanols lowers cholesterol in 2-3 weeks. Each bar provides 1.6 g of plant stanols, so 1 bar a day lowers cholesterol when consumed as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle, which includes your '5 a day'.
- Proven to lower cholesterol
- High in fibre
- Wholegrain oats
- With real berries and fruit
- One bar a day with plant stanols to lower cholesterol
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 120G
Information
Ingredients
Wholegrain Oats (19%), Glucose Syrup, Dark Chocolate Coating (12%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Hazelnuts (10%), Plant Stanol Ester (Plant Stanols 4%), Sunflower Oil, Crispies (Rice Flour, Wheat Flour, Sugar, Malted Barley Flour, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)), Raisins (4.5%) (Raisins, Sunflower Oil), Sultanas (4.5%) (Sultanas, Sunflower Oil), Cranberries (4%) (Sugar, Cranberries, Sunflower Oil), Oligofructose, Apple Juice Concentrate, Apple Fibre, Branflakes (Kibbled Wheat, Wheat Bran, Sugar, Whole Wheat Flour, Malt Extract (Barley), Salt), Honey, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Caramelised Sugar, Antioxidant (Ascorbyl Palmitate)
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Milk, Peanuts, other Nuts and Egg. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool and dry place
Warnings
- More than 3 g of plant stanols per day is not recommended. Check with your doctor if you are taking cholesterol lowering medication. Benecol® foods are not intended for people who do not need to control their blood cholesterol. Benecol® foods may not be nutritionally appropriate for pregnant or breast feeding women and children under five years old. Heart disease has multiple risk factors and you may need to change more than one to lower overall risk.
Lower age limit
5 Years
Net Contents
3 x 40g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 40 g
|Energy
|1822 kJ/436 kcal
|729 kJ/174 kcal
|Fat
|21 g
|8.3 g
|of which saturates
|4.0 g
|1.6 g
|Carbohydrates
|53 g
|21 g
|of which sugars
|31 g
|12 g
|Protein
|5.2 g
|2.1 g
|Fibre
|7.3 g
|2.9 g
|Salt
|0.37 g
|0.15 g
|Plant stanols
|4.0 g
|1.6 g
Safety information
