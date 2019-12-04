Benecol Blue Berry & Cranberry Bars 3 X40g

- Energy688 kJ 164 kcal8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1720 kJ / 410 kcal
Product Description
- Blueberry and Cranberry Oat Bar with Yogurt Flavoured Coating and Added Plant Stanol Ester
- 1 bar per day (1.6g plant stanols) lowers cholesterol, as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle, rich in fruits and vegetables. The beneficial effect is obtained with a daily intake of 1.5 - 3g of plant stanols, more than 3g per day is not recommended. Benecol® products are not intended for those who do not need to control their blood cholesterol.
- Our chunky, delightfully fruity and oaty cholesterol lowering* bars are an easy way to help look after your heart, wherever you are. Delicious and satisfying, each bar is made with carefully selected, wholesome ingredients and they also contain plant stanols to give your cholesterol an extra push to the right direction. Enjoy!
- Unique plant stanol ester lowers your cholesterol*
- These Benecol® Bars contain plant stanol ester, which help you to lower cholesterol*. Enjoying 1 bar a day will lower your cholesterol in 2-3 weeks.
- *Plant stanol ester has been shown to lower cholesterol. High cholesterol is a risk factor in the development of coronary heart disease. Heart disease has multiple risk factors and you may need to change more than one to lower overall risk. Benecol products might not be nutritionally appropriate for pregnant or breast feeding women and children under five years old. Check with your doctor if you are taking cholesterol lowering medication.
- With plant stanols
- Proven to lower cholesterol
- With wholegrain oats & delicious yogurt coating
- Tasty stuff
- One bar a day
- High in fibre
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 120g
High in fibre
Information
Ingredients
Wholegrain Oats (19%), Glucose Syrup, Yogurt Flavoured Coating (12%) (Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Palm Kernel Oil), Milk Sugar, Yogurt Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)), Crispies (Rice Flour, Wheat Flour, Sugar, Malted Barley Flour, Salt Rapeseed Oil, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)), Dried Blueberries (7%) (Blueberries, Apple Juice Concentrate, Sunflower Oil), Plant Stanol Ester (Plant Stanols 4%), Sunflower Oil, Dried Cranberries (4%) (Sugar, Cranberries, Sunflower Oil), Branflakes (Kibbled Wheat, Wheat Bran, Sugar, Whole Wheat Flour, Malt Extract (Barley), Salt), Sultanas (3%) (Sultanas, Sunflower Oil), Oligofructose, Flax Seeds (3%), Apple Juice Concentrate, Apple Fibre, Honey, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavouring, Caramelised Sugar, Antioxidant (Ascorbyl Palmitate)
Allergy Information
- May contain Peanuts, other Nuts and Egg
Storage
Store in a cool and dry place
Produce of
Made in UK
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Benecol Limited,
- Sunningdale Road,
- Braunstone,
- Leicester,
- UK,
Return to
- Any questions? Simply give us a call on
- 0800 018 4010 (UK) 1800 551 707 (IRL)
- Benecol Limited,
- Sunningdale Road,
- Braunstone,
- Leicester,
- UK,
- LE3 1UE.
Net Contents
3 x 40g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 40 g
|Energy
|1720 kJ / 410 kcal
|688 kJ / 164 kcal
|Fat
|16 g
|6.2 g
|of which saturates
|4.4 g
|1.8 g
|Carbohydrate
|59 g
|24 g
|of which sugars
|31 g
|13 g
|Fibre
|7.3 g
|2.9 g
|Protein
|4.8 g
|1.9 g
|Salt
|0.20 g
|0.08 g
|Plant stanols
|4.0 g
|1.6 g
