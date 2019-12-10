By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Argentinian Malbec Rose 75Cl

Product Description

  • Tesco Finest Malbec Rose. Wine of Argentina. Mendoza
  • Produced in Argentina's eminent region of Mendoza this Malbec Rosé has been carefully blended with small amounts of Torrontes. This has resulted in a dry yet soft style with red fruit aromas and complex juicy flavours of white peach, red berry and hints of lychee. Enjoy this wine chilled with light salads, grilled prawns and barbecues. Store in a cool, dark place.
  • Wine of Mendoza, Argentina
  • Dry & fruity
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Soft and fruity with flavours of fresh red currents, and refreshing acidity

Region of Origin

Mendoza

Wine Colour

Rosé

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Bodegas Esmeralda S.A.

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Ernesto Bajda

Country

Argentina

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Malbec

Vinification Details

  • Fermentation during 15 days, stainless steal tanks at temperatures of between 14-16°C

History

  • Catena set out to discover the best places to plant vineyards in Mendoza, identifying the best microclimates for Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay and Malbec. In addition, new techniques of cluster thinning and harvest practices were implemented to further increase concentration. This research program also led to the conclusion that the poor soils near the Andes, were actually ideal for quality viticulture.

Regional Information

  • Produced in Argentina´s eminent region of Mendoza this Malbec Rose has been carefully blended with small amounts of Torrontés and Chardonnay.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 2 years of purchase.

Storage

Stored in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Product of Argentina

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy this wine chilled with light salads, grilled prawns and barbecues.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • Bodegas Y Viñedos Catena,
  • B73235,
  • Ruta Provincial 92 S/N,
  • Vista Flores,
  • Tunuyán,

Importer address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy316kJ / 76kcal395kJ / 95kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

