Tesco Finest Argentinian Malbec Rose 75Cl
Offer
Typical values per 100g: Energy 316kJ / 76kcal
Product Description
- Tesco Finest Malbec Rose. Wine of Argentina. Mendoza
Produced in Argentina's eminent region of Mendoza this Malbec Rosé has been carefully blended with small amounts of Torrontes. This has resulted in a dry yet soft style with red fruit aromas and complex juicy flavours of white peach, red berry and hints of lychee. Enjoy this wine chilled with light salads, grilled prawns and barbecues. Store in a cool, dark place.
- Produced in Argentina's eminent region of Mendoza this Malbec Rosé has been carefully blended with small amounts of Torrontes. This has resulted in a dry yet soft style with red fruit aromas and complex juicy flavours of white peach, red berry and hints of lychee.
- Wine of Mendoza, Argentina
- Dry & fruity
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 75cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains sulphites.
Tasting Notes
- Soft and fruity with flavours of fresh red currents, and refreshing acidity
Region of Origin
Mendoza
Wine Colour
Rosé
Alcohol Units
9.8
ABV
13% vol
Producer
Bodegas Esmeralda S.A.
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Wine Maker
Ernesto Bajda
Country
Argentina
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Malbec
Vinification Details
- Fermentation during 15 days, stainless steal tanks at temperatures of between 14-16°C
History
- Catena set out to discover the best places to plant vineyards in Mendoza, identifying the best microclimates for Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay and Malbec. In addition, new techniques of cluster thinning and harvest practices were implemented to further increase concentration. This research program also led to the conclusion that the poor soils near the Andes, were actually ideal for quality viticulture.
Regional Information
- Produced in Argentina´s eminent region of Mendoza this Malbec Rose has been carefully blended with small amounts of Torrontés and Chardonnay.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 2 years of purchase.
Storage
Stored in a cool, dark place.
Produce of
Product of Argentina
Preparation and Usage
- Enjoy this wine chilled with light salads, grilled prawns and barbecues.
Number of uses
Bottle contains 6 glasses
Recycling info
Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Produced and bottled by:
- Bodegas Y Viñedos Catena,
- B73235,
- Ruta Provincial 92 S/N,
- Vista Flores,
- Tunuyán,
Importer address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
75cl ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml contains
|A serving contains
|Energy
|316kJ / 76kcal
|395kJ / 95kcal
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
