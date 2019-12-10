By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest San Antonio Pinot Noir 75Cl

image 1 of Tesco Finest San Antonio Pinot Noir 75Cl
£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

  • Energy409kJ 98kcal
    5%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 327kJ / 79kcal

Product Description

  • Tesco Finest Casablanca Pinot Noir 2018 Wine of Chile
  • Situated near the coast, Casablanca's climate is perfect for Pinot Noir. Having spent 10 months in French oak barrels, the resulting wine has aromas of cherries and red berries, with a juicy, smooth and medium bodied palate.
  • Wine of Valle de San Antonio, Chile
  • Fruity & medium bodied
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Tasting Notes

  • This red wine has aromas of cherries and red berries with a juicy and smooth medium bodied palate

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.5

ABV

14% vol

Producer

Vina Cono Sur

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Matias Rias

Country

Chile

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Pinot Noir

Vinification Details

  • Grapes are hand-picked from the vineyards in the San Antonio Valley and delivered to the winery, where the grapes are gently de-stemmed, crushed and transferred to a vessel where the yeast is added and they undergo carbonic maceration. The "cap" formed from the floating skins is regularly pushed down to give rich colour extraction and gentle flavours. This process takes 9 days at 28.5 degrees. The wine is then separated from the skins and aged in French oak barrels for 11 months.

History

  • The winery was founded in 1993 with a vision of producing premium, expressive and innovative wines that convey the spirit of the new world.

Regional Information

  • San Antonio has a cool climate, very close to the coast and mild temperatures during the day. With cool nights and foggy mornings. The soil has a perfect mixture of sand and red clay.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Wine of Chile

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served slightly below room temperature, it can be enjoyed on its own, with lamb cutlets or duck paté.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • V.C.S. S.A.,
  • Avda.,
  • Virginia Subercaseaux 210,
  • Pirque,
  • Santiago,

Importer address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy327kJ / 79kcal409kJ / 98kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

