Tesco Finest San Antonio Pinot Noir 75Cl
Typical values per 100g: Energy 327kJ / 79kcal
Product Description
- Tesco Finest Casablanca Pinot Noir 2018 Wine of Chile
- Situated near the coast, Casablanca's climate is perfect for Pinot Noir. Having spent 10 months in French oak barrels, the resulting wine has aromas of cherries and red berries, with a juicy, smooth and medium bodied palate.
- Wine of Valle de San Antonio, Chile
- Fruity & medium bodied
- Pack size: 75cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains sulphites.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Tasting Notes
- This red wine has aromas of cherries and red berries with a juicy and smooth medium bodied palate
Wine Colour
Red
Alcohol Units
10.5
ABV
14% vol
Producer
Vina Cono Sur
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Wine Maker
Matias Rias
Country
Chile
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Pinot Noir
Vinification Details
- Grapes are hand-picked from the vineyards in the San Antonio Valley and delivered to the winery, where the grapes are gently de-stemmed, crushed and transferred to a vessel where the yeast is added and they undergo carbonic maceration. The "cap" formed from the floating skins is regularly pushed down to give rich colour extraction and gentle flavours. This process takes 9 days at 28.5 degrees. The wine is then separated from the skins and aged in French oak barrels for 11 months.
History
- The winery was founded in 1993 with a vision of producing premium, expressive and innovative wines that convey the spirit of the new world.
Regional Information
- San Antonio has a cool climate, very close to the coast and mild temperatures during the day. With cool nights and foggy mornings. The soil has a perfect mixture of sand and red clay.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years
Storage
Store in a cool, dark place.
Produce of
Wine of Chile
Preparation and Usage
- Best served slightly below room temperature, it can be enjoyed on its own, with lamb cutlets or duck paté.
Number of uses
Bottle contains 6 glasses
Recycling info
Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Bottled by:
- V.C.S. S.A.,
- Avda.,
- Virginia Subercaseaux 210,
- Pirque,
- Santiago,
Importer address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
75cl ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml contains
|A serving contains
|Energy
|327kJ / 79kcal
|409kJ / 98kcal
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
