Tesco Mushroom Stir Fry Mix 320G

3(2)Write a review
Tesco Mushroom Stir Fry Mix 320G
£ 1.25
£3.91/kg

Offer

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy385kJ 92kcal
    5%
  • Fat4.4g
    6%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars4.8g
    5%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 241kJ / 58kcal

Product Description

  • A selection of stir fry vegetables with mushrooms, cabbage, carrot, red onion and spring greens.
  • A carefully selected mix of mushrooms and crunchy vegetables.
  • Straight to Wok A carefully selected mix of mushrooms and crunchy vegetables.
  • Pack size: 320g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mushroom (30%), Green Cabbage, White Cabbage, Carrot, Red Onion, Spring Greens.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Stir Fry
Instructions: How to make the perfect meal deal stir fry: 1) Add 1 tbsp of oil to a pre-heated wok over a high heat. 2) Add vegetables and stir fry for 2 minutes. 3) Add cooked protein and stir fry for 2 minutes. 4) Add noodles and stir fry for a further 2 minutes. 5) Add sauce and stir fry for 1 minute, ensuring all vegetables, cooked protein and noodles are coated.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled Label. Paper widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

320g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (160g)
Energy241kJ / 58kcal385kJ / 92kcal
Fat2.8g4.4g
Saturates0.2g0.4g
Carbohydrate4.1g6.5g
Sugars3.0g4.8g
Fibre2.9g4.6g
Protein2.7g4.3g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Minimalist mushrooms

2 stars

I would describe this as vegetable stir fry with one mushroom sliced in!! It was okay but could not be described as “mushroom stir fry “ .

This can be frozen despite advice to the contrary

4 stars

The same amount as before but at 25% more cost, which is why it got 4 stars & not 5. This stir fry is quite filling. My Husband has half a packet as a vegetable with a chicken breast or similar. It doesn't have a long fridge life, being completely inedible if left past the use by date. However, although it lists it as not being suitable for the freezer I have successfully frozen this product. I tip out the quantity I need and allow it to gently defrost at room temperature for a few minutes before frying. The rest of the bag goes straight back in the freezer.

