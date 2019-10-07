Tesco Mushroom Stir Fry Mix 320G

Minimalist mushrooms
I would describe this as vegetable stir fry with one mushroom sliced in!! It was okay but could not be described as “mushroom stir fry “ .
This can be frozen despite advice to the contrary
The same amount as before but at 25% more cost, which is why it got 4 stars & not 5. This stir fry is quite filling. My Husband has half a packet as a vegetable with a chicken breast or similar. It doesn't have a long fridge life, being completely inedible if left past the use by date. However, although it lists it as not being suitable for the freezer I have successfully frozen this product. I tip out the quantity I need and allow it to gently defrost at room temperature for a few minutes before frying. The rest of the bag goes straight back in the freezer.