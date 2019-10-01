Tesco Traditional Sliced Runner Beans 160G

Best sliced runner beans I have ever had 5 stars A Tesco Customer13th October 2019 Best runner beans I have ever had. And having them sliced is a plus for me as I have a problem with my right wrist. I have tried putting them in the microwave but I think they are better on the hob. I have them EVERY night ! Thank you Tesco Report

They came out of the packet sweaty even though the 1 stars A Tesco Customer6th October 2019 They came out of the packet sweaty even though they were the right date on the package.Cooked them and they were anemic looking,not green at all,and were hard and inedible. Report

String the beans first, Tesco! Poor quality. 2 stars A Tesco Customer30th September 2019 When preparing runner beans, any cook or chef worthy of the name will first remove the “strings” down either side of the bean, because they are tough, fibrous and... well... stringy. This is not done with this product, so half the weight of each pack needs to be discarded, or the strings will spoil the texture of the entire pack. This makes them very poor value for money (and it’s ridiculously time-consuming to pick out the strings). Report

More like this please 5 stars A Tesco Customer21st August 2019 More like this please they are perfect small portions for my elderly mother and quick for the career to prepare. Report

disappointing 2 stars A Tesco Customer13th August 2019 unfortunately the first pack great the second pack the day before best before day were rotton and had to be composted Report

STOP CUTTING OUR RUNNER BEANS UP! 2 stars A Tesco Customer21st July 2019 I usually love your fresh veg, but PLEASE stop cutting these in strips! It is so easy for US to do (if we should want, which I don't!) and , no matter how long they have been packaged the cut edges are always brown and look horrible and we lose more bean by having to cut the brown off! For goodness sake let us do something so simple or, like me just eat them fresh and unspoiled. Thankyou. Report

Rotten in package 1 stars A Tesco Customer14th March 2019 Bought these last week and they were rotten - had to throw them away, even though they were still in date. Wont buy them again Report

Inedible beans 2 stars A Tesco Customer16th February 2019 Been buying these for a few weeks and enjoyed. HOWEVER, last week they were quite disgusting, clearly past their best, and although we attempted to eat them, we were left with a horrible pile of 'string' at the side of our plates. Will not buy again! Report