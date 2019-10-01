By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Traditional Sliced Runner Beans 160G

3(9)Write a review
Tesco Traditional Sliced Runner Beans 160G
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy98kJ 23kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.3g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1gg
    <1%
  • Sugars2.2g
    2%
  • Salt<0.01gg
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 122kJ / 29kcal

Product Description

  • Traditionally sliced runner beans.
  • READY TO COOK The classic bean harvested by hand, crunchy and full of flavour
  • Sweet and delicate
  • Washed and ready to cook
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality
  • Pack size: 160g

Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Washed and ready to cook. Do not eat raw.
Caution
Take care when handling or opening the pack as hot steam may escape.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Hob
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Empty contents into a saucepan of boiling water. Boil for 5-6 minutes. Drain well before serving.

Steam
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Place in a steamer for 5-7 minutes or until tender.

Produce of

Packed in United Kingdom

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Do not eat raw.

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com.
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
Net Contents

160g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (80g)
Energy122kJ / 29kcal98kJ / 23kcal
Fat0.4g0.3g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate3.1g2.5g
Sugars2.8g2.2g
Fibre3.4g2.7g
Protein1.6g1.3g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

Do not eat raw.

9 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Best sliced runner beans I have ever had

5 stars

Best runner beans I have ever had. And having them sliced is a plus for me as I have a problem with my right wrist. I have tried putting them in the microwave but I think they are better on the hob. I have them EVERY night ! Thank you Tesco

They came out of the packet sweaty even though the

1 stars

They came out of the packet sweaty even though they were the right date on the package.Cooked them and they were anemic looking,not green at all,and were hard and inedible.

String the beans first, Tesco! Poor quality.

2 stars

When preparing runner beans, any cook or chef worthy of the name will first remove the “strings” down either side of the bean, because they are tough, fibrous and... well... stringy. This is not done with this product, so half the weight of each pack needs to be discarded, or the strings will spoil the texture of the entire pack. This makes them very poor value for money (and it’s ridiculously time-consuming to pick out the strings).

More like this please

5 stars

More like this please they are perfect small portions for my elderly mother and quick for the career to prepare.

disappointing

2 stars

unfortunately the first pack great the second pack the day before best before day were rotton and had to be composted

STOP CUTTING OUR RUNNER BEANS UP!

2 stars

I usually love your fresh veg, but PLEASE stop cutting these in strips! It is so easy for US to do (if we should want, which I don't!) and , no matter how long they have been packaged the cut edges are always brown and look horrible and we lose more bean by having to cut the brown off! For goodness sake let us do something so simple or, like me just eat them fresh and unspoiled. Thankyou.

Rotten in package

1 stars

Bought these last week and they were rotten - had to throw them away, even though they were still in date. Wont buy them again

Inedible beans

2 stars

Been buying these for a few weeks and enjoyed. HOWEVER, last week they were quite disgusting, clearly past their best, and although we attempted to eat them, we were left with a horrible pile of 'string' at the side of our plates. Will not buy again!

so easy, so rewarding

5 stars

I steam mine and they are very tender and you don't have to slice them. Saves so much time and effort.

