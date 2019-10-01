Tesco Traditional Sliced Runner Beans 160G

Best sliced runner beans I have ever had
Best runner beans I have ever had. And having them sliced is a plus for me as I have a problem with my right wrist. I have tried putting them in the microwave but I think they are better on the hob. I have them EVERY night ! Thank you Tesco
They came out of the packet sweaty even though they were the right date on the package.Cooked them and they were anemic looking,not green at all,and were hard and inedible.
String the beans first, Tesco! Poor quality.
When preparing runner beans, any cook or chef worthy of the name will first remove the “strings” down either side of the bean, because they are tough, fibrous and... well... stringy. This is not done with this product, so half the weight of each pack needs to be discarded, or the strings will spoil the texture of the entire pack. This makes them very poor value for money (and it’s ridiculously time-consuming to pick out the strings).
More like this please
More like this please they are perfect small portions for my elderly mother and quick for the career to prepare.
disappointing
unfortunately the first pack great the second pack the day before best before day were rotton and had to be composted
STOP CUTTING OUR RUNNER BEANS UP!
I usually love your fresh veg, but PLEASE stop cutting these in strips! It is so easy for US to do (if we should want, which I don't!) and , no matter how long they have been packaged the cut edges are always brown and look horrible and we lose more bean by having to cut the brown off! For goodness sake let us do something so simple or, like me just eat them fresh and unspoiled. Thankyou.
Rotten in package
Bought these last week and they were rotten - had to throw them away, even though they were still in date. Wont buy them again
Inedible beans
Been buying these for a few weeks and enjoyed. HOWEVER, last week they were quite disgusting, clearly past their best, and although we attempted to eat them, we were left with a horrible pile of 'string' at the side of our plates. Will not buy again!
so easy, so rewarding
I steam mine and they are very tender and you don't have to slice them. Saves so much time and effort.