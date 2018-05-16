By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Green Beans 80G

Tesco Green Beans 80G
£ 0.85
£10.63/kg
Per Pack
  • Energy103kJ 25kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.3g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars1.8g
    2%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 103kJ

Product Description

  • Fine Beans
  • Tesco Green Beans Hand picked and trimmed, sweet, crisp beans
  • READY TO COOK Hand harvested and trimmed, sweet, crisp beans
  • Pack size: 80G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Fine Beans.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: For best results on Microwave, Pierce bag several times and place on a non-metallic plate. Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking.
800W/900W 1¾ mins/2 mins

Steam
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Place in a steamer for 3-4 minutes or until tender

Preparation and Usage

  • Washed and ready to cook

    Do not eat raw

    Take care, this product will be particularly hot after cooking.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

80g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer Pack (80g)Per 100g
Energy103kJ129kJ25kcal31kcal
Fat0.3g0.4g
Saturates<0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate2.4g3.0g
Sugars1.8g2.2g
Fibre2.7g3.4g
Protein1.7g2.1g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Pack contains 1 servings.--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

