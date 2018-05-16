Tesco Green Beans 80G

- Energy103kJ 25kcal1%
Product Description
- Fine Beans
- Tesco Green Beans Hand picked and trimmed, sweet, crisp beans
- READY TO COOK Hand harvested and trimmed, sweet, crisp beans
- Pack size: 80G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Fine Beans.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: For best results on Microwave, Pierce bag several times and place on a non-metallic plate. Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking.
800W/900W 1¾ mins/2 mins
Steam
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Place in a steamer for 3-4 minutes or until tender
Preparation and Usage
Washed and ready to cook
Do not eat raw
Take care, this product will be particularly hot after cooking.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Bag. Plastic not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
80g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per Pack (80g)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|103kJ
|129kJ
|25kcal
|31kcal
|Fat
|0.3g
|0.4g
|Saturates
|<0.1g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|2.4g
|3.0g
|Sugars
|1.8g
|2.2g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|3.4g
|Protein
|1.7g
|2.1g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|Pack contains 1 servings.
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
