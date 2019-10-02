By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Butchers Lean & Tasty 12X150g Foiltray

5(1)Write a review
Butchers Lean & Tasty 12X150g Foiltray
£ 5.75
£3.20/kg

Product Description

  • 100% Complete, Nourishing Food for Adult Dogs
  • Follow Us
  • Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @ButchersDogFood
  • British & Irish Farmed
  • We only work with suppliers we know and trust.
  • Like us, many of our suppliers are British family run companies that we have worked with for over 15 years.
  • No Nasties
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives.
  • We do not use them as your dog does not need them. Just naturally nutritious food for dogs.
  • 20% Less Fat
  • A lighter meal than our regular recipes.
  • All the great taste and goodness your dog loves and needs for a filling meal, with less calories.
  • Complete & Balanced
  • Meals rich in all the nutrients your dog needs.
  • Be confident that your dog is eating a well-balanced diet full of essential vitamins, minerals and fibre.
  • Wholegrain Rice
  • Easy to digest, high in fibre and naturally gluten free.
  • Suitable for those with wheat gluten allergies.
  • L-Carnitine
  • Helps turn fat into energy for lean muscle mass
  • A nutrient that helps move fat into cells, so that it can be used as energy by the body.
  • A Wholesome Bowlful
  • We believe nothing is better for your dog than nature's most nourishing food. We carefully prepare all our meals right here in the heart of England with natural ingredients from British & Irish farms and only use suppliers we know and trust, to make delicious, nourishing food for dogs.
  • In our Lean & Tasty recipes, we've selected the leanest cuts for a complete meal that's lower in fat and wholegrain rice to help your dog feel fuller for longer.
  • Nourishing food for dogs
  • Wholegrain
  • Supporting British farmers
  • 20% less fat
  • Pack size: 1800G

Information

Storage

Keep in a cool, dry place. Once opened store in a fridge and use within 2 days.

Preparation and Usage

  • Daily Feeding Guide
  • Number of 150g trays per day
  • 107kcal / 150g
  • Dog size: Toy, Weight loss: Up to 2 1/2, Weight maintenance: Up to 3
  • Dog size: Small, Weight loss: 2 1/2 - 4 1/2, Weight maintenance: 3 - 5
  • Dog size: Medium, Weight loss: 4 1/2 - 5 1/2, Weight maintenance: 5 - 7
  • If mixing with complete dry food replace 150g of Butcher's with 30g of dry. Make sure there's always fresh drinking water nearby. This is a guide only and will depend on breed and activity level so you may need to adjust the amount given.
  • Best served at room temperature.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Label - glued. Paper - Widely Recycled Tray. Metal - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Butcher's Pet Care Ltd.,
  • Crick,
  • Northamptonshire,
  • NN6 7TZ.

Return to

  • Get in Touch:
  • Consumer Services,
  • Butcher's Pet Care Ltd.,
  • Crick,
  • Northamptonshire,
  • NN6 7TZ.
  • +44 (0)1788 825872
  • help@ButchersDogFood.co.uk
  • ButchersDogFood.co.uk

Net Contents

12 x 150g ℮

    Information

    Ingredients

    British & Irish Farmed (Beef 28%, Turkey 11.5%, Chicken 10.5%), Cooked Wholegrain Rice 10%, Carrots 5%, Minerals

    Storage

    • Keep in a cool, dry place. Once opened store in a fridge and use within 2 days.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents (%):
    Protein8.5
    Crude Fibre0.4
    Fat Content4
    Crude Ash*2
    Moisture83
    L-Carnitine200mg
    Vitamin A1250 I.U.
    Vitamin D3250 I.U.
    Zinc (3b605)20
    Manganese (3b503)2.5
    Iodine (3b202)0.5
    Natural Cassia Gum5
    Nutritional Additives (per kg):-
    Vitamins:-
    Trace Elements (mg/kg):-
    Technological Additives (g/kg):-
    *Don't worry, we don't put ash in your dog's food. This is just the technical word for mineral content-
    Information

    Ingredients

    British & Irish Farmed (Beef 29%, Chicken 21%), Cooked Wholegrain Rice 10%, Carrots 2.5%, Peas 2.5%, Minerals

    Storage

    • Keep in a cool, dry place. Once opened store in a fridge and use within 2 days.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents (%):
    Protein8.5
    Crude Fibre0.4
    Fat Content4
    Crude Ash*2
    Moisture83
    L-Carnitine200mg
    Vitamin A1250 I.U.
    Vitamin D3250 I.U.
    Zinc (3b605)20
    Manganese (3b503)2.5
    Iodine (3b202)0.5
    Natural Cassia Gum5
    Nutritional Additives (per kg):-
    Vitamins:-
    Trace Elements (mg/kg):-
    Technological Additives (g/kg):-
    *Don't worry, we don't put ash in your dog's food. This is just the technical word for mineral content-
    Information

    Ingredients

    British & Irish Farmed (Beef 29%, Chicken 21%), Cooked Wholegrain Rice 10%, Carrots 2.5%, Green Beans 2.5%, Minerals

    Storage

    • Keep in a cool, dry place. Once opened store in a fridge and use within 2 days.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents (%):
    Protein8.5
    Crude Fibre0.4
    Fat Content4
    Crude Ash*2
    Moisture83
    L-Carnitine200mg
    Vitamin A1250 I.U.
    Vitamin D3250 I.U.
    Zinc (3b605)20
    Manganese (3b503)2.5
    Iodine (3b202)0.5
    Natural Cassia Gum5
    Nutritional Additives (per kg):-
    Vitamins:-
    Trace Elements (mg/kg):-
    Technological Additives (g/kg):-
    *Don't worry, we don't put ash in your dog's food. This is just the technical word for mineral content-

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great to keep the weight off - dogs loved it too

5 stars

Amazing the dog 3 Labradors loved it. really good as helps keep their weight off too..

