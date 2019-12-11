Lavazza Qualita Oro Beans 250G
Product Description
- Roasted coffee beans.
- Smooth and aromatic.
- A unique combination of 6 varieties of Arabica beans. The perfect symphony for a superior taste every time, since 1956.
- Since 1895 the Lavazza family is devoted to the pursuit of coffee perfection. True Italian coffee taste: our passion, your pleasure.
- Luigi Lavazza
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Perfect symphony
- 100% arabica
- Aromatic intensity 5/10
- Roasting - medium
- Intensity - 5
- Altitude up to 1.600m
- Pack size: 250g
Information
Storage
After opening, store in a dry and cool placeBest before: date shown on side of pack.
Produce of
Blended, roasted and packed in Italy from imported coffee beans
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation
- After grinding
Name and address
- Luigi Lavazza S.p.A.,
- Via Bologna,
- 32 - 10152 Torino,
- Italia.
- Strada Settimo,
- 410 10156 Torino,
Return to
- www.lavazza.com
Net Contents
250g ℮
