Kenco Barista Edition Iced Latte Salted Caramel 8X21.3G

Each 21.3 g serving contains
  • Energy352 kJ 83 kcal
    4%
  • Fat1.5 g
    2%
  • Saturates1.5 g
    7%
  • Sugars11 g
    12%
  • Salt0.41 g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1651 kJ

Product Description

  • Flavoured instant coffee mix with sugar and skimmed milk powder.
  • Blend a little indulgence into your day
  • Craft an iced coffee for that chilled refreshing feeling
  • Your favourite moment is simply a coffee away
  • Cofficionados since 1923
  • 1. A true coffee lover
  • 2. Employee of Kenco the Coffee Company
  • Why not try Coconut and Vanilla
  • Barista edition
  • Just add cold water
  • Indulgent coffee
  • Smooth and creamy
  • 83 calories per serving
  • 1.5g fat per serving
  • Pack size: 170.4g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar (37%), Skimmed Milk Powder (22 %), Glucose Syrup, Maltodextrin, Palm Kernel Oil, Instant Coffee (5.6 %), Whey Protein Concentrate (from Milk), Salt (1.9 %), Modified Starch, Flavourings (contains Milk), Anti-Caking Agent (E551), Stabilizer (E340), Thickener (E415), Emulsifier (E481)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see side of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Fancy an Iced latte?
  • Take a break and enjoy one of the Kenco way. Smooth and Creamy with an ice-cold twist, our Salted Caramel Iced Latte is easy to make - just add cold water...
  • Go on. You deserve it.
  • 1. Indulgence begins with just one iced latte sachet.
  • 2. Pour in 180ml of cold water.
  • 3. Stir until it looks smooth & silky.
  • Sip, Savour & Enjoy!
  • Our Cofficionados Recommend
  • Make with cold milk, for extra creaminess. Add coffee ice cubes, for that extra coffee taste. Top with vanilla ice-cream, for extra indulgence.

Number of uses

8 sticks / pack

Name and address

  • Jacobs Douwe Egberts,
  • Oosterdoksstraat 80,
  • 1011 DK Amsterdam,
  • The Netherlands.

Return to

  • UK:
  • Consumer Response,
  • Freepost RSTU-ZHXL-EJKL,
  • Horizon,
  • Honey Lane,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 6RJ.
  • Freephone: 0808 100 8787
  • Ireland:
  • 2nd Floor,
  • Block F1,
  • Eastpoint Business Park,

Net Contents

8 x 21.3g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 gPer serving (21.3 g + 180 ml water)%RI*
Energy 1651 kJ352 kJ
-391 kcal83 kcal4 %
Fat 7.0 g1.5 g2 %
of which saturates 6.9 g1.5 g7 %
Carbohydrate 75 g16 g6 %
of which sugars 50 g11 g12 %
Fibre 0.38 g0.1 g-
Protein 7.0 g1.5 g3 %
Salt 1.91 g0.41 g7 %
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
8 sticks / pack---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Delicious & refreshing.

5 stars

Great caramel flavour! Easy to make as it only requires the addition of water to the sachet.

Delicious

5 stars

Love this, but only made with milk, not water. Thick, frothy top.

