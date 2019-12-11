Kenco Barista Edition Iced Latte Salted Caramel 8X21.3G

Delicious & refreshing.
Great caramel flavour! Easy to make as it only requires the addition of water to the sachet.
Delicious
Love this, but only made with milk, not water. Thick, frothy top.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1651 kJ
Sugar (37%), Skimmed Milk Powder (22 %), Glucose Syrup, Maltodextrin, Palm Kernel Oil, Instant Coffee (5.6 %), Whey Protein Concentrate (from Milk), Salt (1.9 %), Modified Starch, Flavourings (contains Milk), Anti-Caking Agent (E551), Stabilizer (E340), Thickener (E415), Emulsifier (E481)
Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see side of pack.
8 sticks / pack
8 x 21.3g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Per serving (21.3 g + 180 ml water)
|%RI*
|Energy
|1651 kJ
|352 kJ
|391 kcal
|83 kcal
|4 %
|Fat
|7.0 g
|1.5 g
|2 %
|of which saturates
|6.9 g
|1.5 g
|7 %
|Carbohydrate
|75 g
|16 g
|6 %
|of which sugars
|50 g
|11 g
|12 %
|Fibre
|0.38 g
|0.1 g
|Protein
|7.0 g
|1.5 g
|3 %
|Salt
|1.91 g
|0.41 g
|7 %
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|8 sticks / pack
