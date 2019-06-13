By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Poppy & Paprika Cracker 150G

3(1)Write a review
£ 1.59
£1.06/100g
One cracker
  • Energy170kJ 41kcal
    2%
  • Fat2.2g
    3%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2126kJ / 509kcal

Product Description

  • Savoury wheat, poppy and paprika crackers.
  • Baked for a crisp texture with a hint of sweetness. These crackers are made by bakers in Dorset with nutty poppy seeds and sweet, full bodied Paprika. They're crisp and fragrant, perfect for enjoying with Tesco finest Comte.
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), Poppy Seeds (6%), Sugar, Paprika (1.5%), Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds, Nuts and Peanuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts, nuts and sesame seeds.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Best before: see base of pack.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 18 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Paper widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy2126kJ / 509kcal170kJ / 41kcal
Fat26.9g2.2g
Saturates8.9g0.7g
Carbohydrate54.5g4.4g
Sugars5.2g0.4g
Fibre5.5g0.4g
Protein9.4g0.8g
Salt0.9g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Not as described

3 stars

Nice enough crackers but absolutely no smell or taste of paprika.

