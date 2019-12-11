Tesco Finest Multi Seed Cracker 150G

- Energy101kJ 24kcal1%
- Fat0.8g1%
- Saturates<0.1g<1%
- Sugars0.2g0%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1836kJ / 437kcal
Product Description
- Savoury wheat and potato flour crackers with seeds.
- Thin, crisp flatbread topped with mixed seeds for a nutty flavour. Our wheat flatbreads are expertly baked for their thin crispy texture then topped with pumpkin, poppy, millet and linseeds for a satisfying crunch.
- Pack size: 150g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Potato Flour, Seeds (19%)(Linseed, Pumpkin Seed, Millet, Poppy Seeds), Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Black Pepper, Dried Skimmed Milk.
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds, Nuts and Peanuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts, nuts and sesame seeds.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Best before: see base of pack.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
Approx. 27 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Paper widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
150g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1836kJ / 437kcal
|101kJ / 24kcal
|Fat
|14.1g
|0.8g
|Saturates
|1.4g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|62.1g
|3.4g
|Sugars
|2.8g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|8.7g
|0.5g
|Protein
|11.1g
|0.6g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
