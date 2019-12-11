By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Multi Seed Cracker 150G

Tesco Finest Multi Seed Cracker 150G
£ 1.59
£1.06/100g
One cracker
  • Energy101kJ 24kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1836kJ / 437kcal

Product Description

  • Savoury wheat and potato flour crackers with seeds.
  • Thin, crisp flatbread topped with mixed seeds for a nutty flavour. Our wheat flatbreads are expertly baked for their thin crispy texture then topped with pumpkin, poppy, millet and linseeds for a satisfying crunch.
  • Thin, crisp flatbread topped with mixed seeds for a nutty flavour. Our wheat flatbreads are expertly baked for their thin crispy texture then topped with pumpkin, poppy, millet and linseeds for a satisfying crunch.
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Potato Flour, Seeds (19%)(Linseed, Pumpkin Seed, Millet, Poppy Seeds), Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Black Pepper, Dried Skimmed Milk.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds, Nuts and Peanuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts, nuts and sesame seeds.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Best before: see base of pack.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Approx. 27 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Paper widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1836kJ / 437kcal101kJ / 24kcal
Fat14.1g0.8g
Saturates1.4g<0.1g
Carbohydrate62.1g3.4g
Sugars2.8g0.2g
Fibre8.7g0.5g
Protein11.1g0.6g
Salt1.0g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

