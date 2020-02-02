By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Timing Bottle 1L

2(4)Write a review
Tesco Timing Bottle 1L
£ 3.00
£3.00/each
  • - 1L

Information

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

4 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Worked well and like the ml markings on the side.

2 stars

Worked well and like the ml markings on the side. Until they WARPED in the dishwasher... and i bought 3! 2 warped and one the nozzle snapped off. waste of money but good size and markings.

Not Dishwasher Safe!!!

3 stars

Good bottle but NOT DISHWASHER SAFE so melted on first wash! I checked the website and the label which stated not suitable for microwaves or freezers but no mention of dishwashers. Tesco contact centre were happy to refund and will hopefully add the info to the website. I will buy again but hand wash only!

Bottle not dishwasher safe

2 stars

I loved this water bottle for the first week I used it. Then I put it in the dishwasher to sanitise it (there were no instructions that came with the bottle, it only had a price tag). I've just taken it out of the dishwasher and the bottle has completely crumpled and melted. There was nothing to say that this product wasn't dishwasher safe.

It leaks. A lot.

2 stars

Bought it, took it home, filled it up, closed the lid tight, held it upside down, water everywhere, returned it to shop.

