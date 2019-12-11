By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Taylors Decaffe Coffee Bags 10 Pack 75G

Taylors Decaffe Coffee Bags 10 Pack 75G
£ 2.80
£3.74/100g

Product Description

  • Decaffé Coffee Bags
  • Certified CarbonNeutral product
  • CarbonNeutral.com
  • All our products are certified CarbonNeutral®
  • Find out more at taylorsofharrogate.co.uk
  • Works just like a teabag but for ground coffee.
  • All the flavour without the mess.
  • Our clever individually-wrapped bags let the smooth, sweet flavours of gorgeous Latin American Arabica ground coffee brew perfectly in your cup.
  • Try the Range
  • Hot Lava Java
  • Roast 6
  • Rich Italian
  • Roast 4
  • Flying Start
  • Roast 5
  • We don't just buy coffee. We work to improve livelihoods, protect landscapes and support thriving communities - facing the future together with our coffee farmers.
  • Packed in a protective atmosphere.

By Appointment to HRH The Prince of Wales Suppliers of Beverages, Taylors of Harrogate North Yorkshire

  • Just add boiled water
  • Roast 4
  • Proper coffee made easy
  • Pack size: 75g

Information

Ingredients

Decaffeinated Arabica Coffee (100%)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Roasted & packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Brew
  • Add coffee bag to mug
  • Add boiled water
  • Stir & squeeze
  • Brew for 2 mins
  • Squeeze well, remove & enjoy

Name and address

  • Taylors of Harrogate,
  • HG2 7LD.

Return to

  • Taylors of Harrogate,
  • HG2 7LD.
  • 0800 328 1886
  • hello@taylorsofharrogate.co.uk
  • taylorsofharrogate.co.uk

Net Contents

75g ℮

