Taylors Decaffe Coffee Bags 10 Pack 75G

- Decaffé Coffee Bags
- Certified CarbonNeutral product
- All our products are certified CarbonNeutral®
- Works just like a teabag but for ground coffee.
- All the flavour without the mess.
- Our clever individually-wrapped bags let the smooth, sweet flavours of gorgeous Latin American Arabica ground coffee brew perfectly in your cup.
- We don't just buy coffee. We work to improve livelihoods, protect landscapes and support thriving communities - facing the future together with our coffee farmers.
- Packed in a protective atmosphere.
- Just add boiled water
- Roast 4
- Proper coffee made easy
- Pack size: 75g
Decaffeinated Arabica Coffee (100%)
Store in a cool, dry place.
Roasted & packed in the UK
- How to Brew
- Add coffee bag to mug
- Add boiled water
- Stir & squeeze
- Brew for 2 mins
- Squeeze well, remove & enjoy
- Taylors of Harrogate,
- HG2 7LD.
75g ℮
