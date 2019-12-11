By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Carte Noir Instant Classique 100G

2.5(3)Write a review
Carte Noir Instant Classique 100G
£ 2.00
£20.00/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Freeze dried instant coffee
  • At Carte Noire our master roasters craft our blends with passion and expertise to release the finest aromas in each of our coffees. This passion for excellence and the meticulous blending of the best beans reveal the finest aromas. Rediscover the unique pleasure of Carte Noire in instant coffee.
  • Sélection exclusive
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Storage

Store in a dry and cool place.Best before end: see base of jar.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation
  • Add 1 or 2 teaspoons per cup and simmering water, just off the boil. Approximately 55 cups using a suggested serving of 1.8g per cup.

Recycling info

Dispenser. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Luigi Lavazza S.p.A.,
  • Via Bologna, 32,
  • 10152 Torino,
  • Italia.

Return to

  • For customer service - queries in the UK and Ireland, please contact: 01895 209 750
  • www.cartenoire.co.uk

Net Contents

100g ℮

3 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Nice coffee no bitter after taste

5 stars

I really like this coffee, was pleasantly surprised to see it as thught it was discountinued. Nice smooth flavour, with no bitter after taste.

NOT the original Carte Noir, no aroma, no flavour,

1 stars

NOT the original Carte Noir, no aroma, no flavour, just tastes like cheap instant coffee!!

Total rubbish Vs the old Carte Noire instant

1 stars

This used to be wonderful instant coffee, but since returning to the shelves after a long absence the coffee has completely changed in both taste and scent. It is now unrecognisable from the lovely rich arabica blend of the past and almost a crime to call it the same name. Suffice to say, zero arabica beans in this weak, insipid cheap tasting blend now.

