Carte Noir Instant Classique 100G

Nice coffee no bitter after taste
I really like this coffee, was pleasantly surprised to see it as thught it was discountinued. Nice smooth flavour, with no bitter after taste.
NOT the original Carte Noir, no aroma, no flavour,
NOT the original Carte Noir, no aroma, no flavour, just tastes like cheap instant coffee!!
Total rubbish Vs the old Carte Noire instant
This used to be wonderful instant coffee, but since returning to the shelves after a long absence the coffee has completely changed in both taste and scent. It is now unrecognisable from the lovely rich arabica blend of the past and almost a crime to call it the same name. Suffice to say, zero arabica beans in this weak, insipid cheap tasting blend now.