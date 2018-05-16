Twinings Cold Infuse Starter Pack 7.5G

Product Description
- Watermelon, Strawberry & Mint Flavoured Cold Water Infusion Passionfruit, Mango & Blood Orange Flavoured Cold Water Infusion Blueberry, Apple & Blackcurrant Flavoured Cold Water Infusion
- A Twinings water bottle with 3 individually wrapped infusers in different flavours, that are the perfect way to liven up your water on the go.
- Great for on the go
- Pack size: 7.5g
- Sugar free
Information
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End: See Base of Pack.
Produce of
Blended and packed in the E.U.
Preparation and Usage
- Drop Leave... Shake & Enjoy
- Drop 1 infuser in your water bottle (500ml).
- Wait for 5 minutes, shaking occasionally.
- Leave infuser in and enjoy.
- After trying, add more water to taste, but once prepared, please consume within 8 hours.
- Care instructions for your water bottle: Please look after me and wash me thoroughly with hot soapy water before use, or put me on the top shelf of your dishwasher.
- No water bottle will be harmed in the making of Cold In'fuse, but please wash me after each use.
- For cold water use only.
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recyclable
Name and address
- R. Twining and Company Limited,
- South Way,
- Andover,
- Hampshire,
- SP10 5AQ.
Return to
- Call us on 01264 313444
- www.twinings.co.uk
Net Contents
7.5g
- 1 x Watermelon, Strawberry & Mint
- 1 x Passionfruit, Mango & Blood Orange
- 1 x Blueberry, Apple & Blackcurrant
Information
Ingredients
Hibiscus*, Beetroot*, Rosehips*, Natural Strawberry Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings (11%), Natural Watermelon Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings (8%), Orange Peel*, Natural Mint Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings (1.5%), Natural Flavouring, *These Herbal ingredients are specially heat treated to make them our first ever infuser safe to drop into cold water
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100ml Brewed Infusion** Energy 7 kJ/2 kcal Fat 0 g Of which Saturates 0 g Carbohydrate 0 g Of which Sugars 0 g Protein 0 g Salt 0.01 g **Based on an infuser brewed in 500ml cold water -
Information
Ingredients
White Hibiscus*, Rosehips*, Natural Blood Orange Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings (12%), Natural Mango Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings (7%), Apple Pieces*, Natural Passionfruit Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings (6%), Orange Peel* (3.5%), Roasted Chicory Root*, Hibiscus*, Natural Flavouring, *These Herbal ingredients are specially heat treated to make them our first ever infuser safe to drop into cold water
Storage
Nutrition
Information
Ingredients
Hibiscus*, Beetroot*, Rosehips*, Natural Apple Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings (12%), Natural Blueberry Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings (8%), Natural Blackcurrant Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings (8%), Natural Flavouring, Orange Peel*, *These Herbal ingredients are specially heat treated to make them our first ever infuser safe to drop into cold water
Storage
Nutrition
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019