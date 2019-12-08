Tesco Free Spirit Panty Liners Long 28 Pack

DOLL SIZE!
Supposed to be long! They are smaller than normal sized ones in my opinion. I am a small woman and thes liners are not fit for purpose. I wouldn't rate them at all but the system doesn't let you continue if you do not pick a star!!
Wont buy again
Sorry Tesco, not up to the usual standard. too thin and papery :(
Happy customer
Unlike other reviewers I am more than happy with these liners. No issues at all
Adhesive poor, so come unstuck Causing discomfort
The adhesive is very poor. They do not stick for long which means they become detached and very uncomfortable in underwear. Better adhesive would greatly improve this item!
DON'T BUY THEM
These are cheap and nasty liners from China. The original ones had a stay fresh liner and were a tad wider. Tesco have rebranded a lot of their items & this is NOT one of the better ones.
Not a change for the better.
Limp out of the box, crumple up in use.