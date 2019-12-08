By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free Spirit Panty Liners Long 28 Pack

2(6)Write a review
Tesco Free Spirit Panty Liners Long 28 Pack
£ 0.95
£0.03/each

Product Description

  • Tesco Free Spirit Pantyliners Long 28 pack
  • Our Pantyliners combine an absorbent core with a soft breathable top sheet to leave you feeling clean and fresh. The added length provides extra protection and security. Ideal for everyday use or for extra protection when using a tampon. Live life confidently with Tesco Free Spirit.
  • Everyday Protection Dermatologically tested
  • Our Pantyliners combine an absorbent core with a soft breathable top sheet to leave you feeling clean and fresh. The added length provides extra protection and security. Ideal for everyday use or for extra protection when using a tampon. Live life confidently with Tesco Free Spirit. Get to know your body! Changes in your flow, bleeding outside your normal cycle, or after menopause can all be early signs of gynaecological health issues. If you notice any changes or have any concerns, visit a registered GP.

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Produced in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove backing paper and press liner firmly to your underwear.

Recycling info

Box. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

28

6 Reviews

Average of 1.8 stars

DOLL SIZE!

1 stars

Supposed to be long! They are smaller than normal sized ones in my opinion. I am a small woman and thes liners are not fit for purpose. I wouldn't rate them at all but the system doesn't let you continue if you do not pick a star!!

Wont buy again

1 stars

Sorry Tesco, not up to the usual standard. too thin and papery :(

Happy customer

5 stars

Unlike other reviewers I am more than happy with these liners. No issues at all

Adhesive poor, so come unstuck Causing discomfort

2 stars

The adhesive is very poor. They do not stick for long which means they become detached and very uncomfortable in underwear. Better adhesive would greatly improve this item!

DON'T BUY THEM

1 stars

These are cheap and nasty liners from China. The original ones had a stay fresh liner and were a tad wider. Tesco have rebranded a lot of their items & this is NOT one of the better ones.

Not a change for the better.

1 stars

Limp out of the box, crumple up in use.

