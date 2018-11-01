By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Free Spirit Panty Liners Regular 32 Pack

1(1)Write a review
Tesco Free Spirit Panty Liners Regular 32 Pack
£ 0.95
£0.03/each

Product Description

  • Tesco Free Spirit Pantyliners Regular 32 pack
  • Our Pantyliners combine an absorbent core with a soft breathable top sheet to leave you feeling clean and fresh. Ideal for everyday use or for extra protection when using a tampon. Live life confidently with Tesco Free Spirit.
  • Everyday Protection Dermatologically tested
  • Our Pantyliners combine an absorbent core with a soft breathable top sheet to leave you feeling clean and fresh. Ideal for everyday use or for extra protection when using a tampon. Live life confidently with Tesco Free Spirit. Get to know your body! Changes in your flow, bleeding outside your normal cycle, or after menopause can all be early signs of gynaecological health issues. If you notice any changes or have any concerns, visit a registered GP.

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Produced in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove backing paper and press liner firmly to your underwear

Recycling info

Box. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

32

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

RUBBISH

1 stars

I was very disappointed by the change in Tesco's own brand pantyliners. The ones in the lilac boxes were great quality and great value for money. Last week, I am faced with a new blue colored box. I am hoping this will be the only change. Unfortunately not. The new panty liners are absolutely rubbish, totally flimsy, I may as well pretty much wear nothing. And to add insult to injury they are more expensive. Checking the boxes, I have also noticed that the old ones were made in Belgium, the new ones on China. So to summarize, new panty liners absolutely rubbish, more expensive, and even less kind to the environment as being shipped half way through the world. Please I beg you to get these of the shelves and get back to the old ones. For sure I will never buy Tesco panty liners as long as these new ones stay on the shelf.

Usually bought next

Spring Force Toilet Tissue 9 Roll

£ 1.90
£0.11/100sheet

Bodyform Ultra Normal Wing Sanitary Towels 14 Pack

£ 1.42
£0.10/each

Tesco Kitchen Towel White 4 Roll

£ 2.20
£1.10/100sheet

Offer

Soft & Pure Soft Cotton Wool Cosmetic Pads 100S

£ 0.80
£0.01/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here