Tesco Free Spirit Panty Liners Regular 32 Pack

RUBBISH
I was very disappointed by the change in Tesco's own brand pantyliners. The ones in the lilac boxes were great quality and great value for money. Last week, I am faced with a new blue colored box. I am hoping this will be the only change. Unfortunately not. The new panty liners are absolutely rubbish, totally flimsy, I may as well pretty much wear nothing. And to add insult to injury they are more expensive. Checking the boxes, I have also noticed that the old ones were made in Belgium, the new ones on China. So to summarize, new panty liners absolutely rubbish, more expensive, and even less kind to the environment as being shipped half way through the world. Please I beg you to get these of the shelves and get back to the old ones. For sure I will never buy Tesco panty liners as long as these new ones stay on the shelf.