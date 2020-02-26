By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Essentials Panty Liners 30 Pack

4.5(4)Write a review
Tesco Essentials Panty Liners 30 Pack
£ 0.28
£0.01/each

Product Description

  • Tesco Essentials Pantyliners 30 pack
  • Tesco Essentials Pantyliners have been designed to provide you with comfort and protection. Get to know your body Changes in your flow, bleeding outside your normal cycle, or after menopause can all be early signs of gynaecological health issues. If you notice any changes or have any concerns, visit a registered GP.
  • Everyday Freshness Comfort & Protection
  Tesco Essentials Pantyliners have been designed to provide you with comfort and protection. Get to know your body! Changes in your flow, bleeding outside your normal cycle, or after menopause can all be early signs of gynaecological health issues. If you notice any changes or have any concerns, visit a registered GP.

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Produced in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove backing paper and press liner firmly to your underwear.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

30

Very good quality my wife always recommends it

5 stars

Very good quality my wife always recommends it

bring back the box & ditch the plastic

5 stars

Excellent items but SHAME about the plastic packaging sooner than the card box........

Really wasn't expecting much from these for such a

4 stars

Really wasn't expecting much from these for such a low price, but I think they're fantastic. They absolutely get the job done for me. My only complaint is the plastic bag instead of a cardboard box - cardboard would help pads stay flat and in shape and of course is much better for the environment. But lovely product all the same.

Good value - shame about packaging.

4 stars

Good value but it’s a shame they’re now packaged in plastic instead of a box. It’s not recyclable and the liners get creased up.

