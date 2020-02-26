Tesco Essentials Panty Liners 30 Pack

Very good quality my wife always recommends it
Very good quality my wife always recommends it
bring back the box & ditch the plastic
Excellent items but SHAME about the plastic packaging sooner than the card box........
Really wasn't expecting much from these for such a
Really wasn't expecting much from these for such a low price, but I think they're fantastic. They absolutely get the job done for me. My only complaint is the plastic bag instead of a cardboard box - cardboard would help pads stay flat and in shape and of course is much better for the environment. But lovely product all the same.
Good value - shame about packaging.
Good value but it’s a shame they’re now packaged in plastic instead of a box. It’s not recyclable and the liners get creased up.