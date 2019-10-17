Tesco Free Spirit Secure Night Time Sanitary Towels With Wings 8 Pack

Premium quality product for a bargain price
Good quality, stays put and absorbent.
Don't bother with these.
They are Rubbish. 1. They do not stick to underwear 2. They do not absorb even the tiniest amount of liquid. 3. The outer layer of these seem more plasticly than the previous ones. Please Tesco bring the original ones back,these Free Spirit ones just don't work. I've had to shop elsewhere as I really think these are poor quality.
I used to buy the Tesco own brand which was very similar to leading brands but since they have changed them , quite frankly they aren’t fit for purpose . They need to scrap these ando go back to the previous type of own brand product.
1 out of 5
The free spirit pads are so bad. They move out of place and tear quickly. I bought these to try out... Never buying these again! I loved Tesco ultra night towels but they no longer sell them. I wish they got them back...