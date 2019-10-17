By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
2(4)Write a review
Tesco Free Spirit Secure Night Time Sanitary Towels With Wings 8 Pack
£ 0.66
£0.08/each

Product Description

  Product Description
  • Tesco Free Spirit Ultra Towels Secure Night Wings 8 pack. Our ultra towels combine an absorbent core with a soft cotton feel top sheet to provide maximum protection and comfort throughout the night. The extra large back and added length offers additional night time security against leakage when lying down. They have a contoured shape which is specially designed to fit your body and have flexible wings to keep the towel in place. Live life confidently with Tesco Free Spirit. For maximum protection and comfort throughout your cycle, you should consider higher absorbency products at the beginning, moving to a lower absorbency as your flow becomes lighter. Get to know your body Changes in your flow, bleeding outside your normal cycle, or after menopause can all be early signs of gynaecological health issues. If you notice any changes or have any concerns, visit a registered GP. Overnight Protection Dermatologically tested
  • Overnight Protection Dermatologically tested
  • Our ultra towels combine an absorbent core with a soft cotton-feel top sheet to provide maximum protection and comfort throughout the night. The extra large back and added length offers additional night time security against leakage when lying down. They have a contoured shape which is specially designed to fit your body and have flexible wings to keep the towel in place. Live life confidently with Tesco Free Spirit. For maximum protection and comfort throughout your cycle, you should consider higher absorbency products at the beginning, moving to a lower absorbency as your flow becomes lighter. Get to know your body! Changes in your flow, bleeding outside your normal cycle, or after menopause can all be early signs of gynaecological health issues. If you notice any changes or have any concerns, visit a registered GP.

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Produced in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove from wrapper and press towel firmly to your underwear. Remove paper from wings and wrap around the under-side of your underwear.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

8

4 Reviews

Average of 1.8 stars

Premium quality product for a bargain price

4 stars

Good quality, stays put and absorbent.

Don't bother with these.

1 stars

They are Rubbish. 1. They do not stick to underwear 2. They do not absorb even the tiniest amount of liquid. 3. The outer layer of these seem more plasticly than the previous ones. Please Tesco bring the original ones back,these Free Spirit ones just don't work. I've had to shop elsewhere as I really think these are poor quality.

I used to buy the Tesco own brand which was very s

1 stars

I used to buy the Tesco own brand which was very similar to leading brands but since they have changed them , quite frankly they aren’t fit for purpose . They need to scrap these ando go back to the previous type of own brand product.

1 out of 5

1 stars

The free spirit pads are so bad. They move out of place and tear quickly. I bought these to try out... Never buying these again! I loved Tesco ultra night towels but they no longer sell them. I wish they got them back...

