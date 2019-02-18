Tesco Free Spirit Ultra Night Time Sanitary Towels With Wings 10 Pack

Please bring back the original style pads.
Please bring back the previous night time pads with wings that you did. These were better than the more expensive brands. These new design ones crumple up when worn, have a funny material layer, and are not as soft, and are made in China. Please stock the previous pads even if they cost a few pence more, as the new style pads are not suitable for what they are intended for, so will not purchase again.
Better than the brands
Why buy the market leader? Compared to those; tescos are perfect, do the job better and are a fraction of the cost. No weird fragrance either.
The new pads are not fit for purpose.
These new pads are terrible, they leak badly. The old ones were great please change them back.
0/10
These are the worst I’ve ever used. There is no sticky party to the base and the wings arent much better. Absolutely useless.
Horrible, thin, not absorbent
Horrible. Thin as paper, cover doesn't feel nice. Not absorbent at ALL, let alone for overnight use. WHY did you get rid of the Tesco overnight with wings towels??
A Change For The Worse
The previous own brand night time sanitary towels, in the dark blue inner wrapping, were so good that my daughters and me swapped completely from the leading brand. These new ones (daytime too) are absolute rubbish, barely absorbent and need to be changed far more often. They are a false economy. Why reformulate a winner? I would have happily paid a few pence more for the old ones, if cost was the reason. A strange case of self-sabotage, Tesco. Back to the leading brand for us.
Poor quality.
This product is not good. Tesco changed it. The sticker to wrap the towel doesnt not stick and comes off. The one that this replaced was better quality and i hope tesco brings it back. This is not good for night time I