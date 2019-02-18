By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
1.5(7)Write a review
Tesco Free Spirit Ultra Night Time Sanitary Towels With Wings 10 Pack

  • Tesco Free Spirit Ultra Towels with wings 10 pack
  • Overnight Comfort Dermatologically tested
  • Our ultra towels combine an absorbent core with a soft cotton-feel top sheet to provide maximum protection and comfort throughout the night. They have a contoured shape which is specially designed to fit your body and have flexible wings to help keep the towel in place for additional security. Live life confidently with Tesco Free Spirit. For maximum protection and comfort throughout your cycle, you should consider higher absorbency products at the beginning, moving to a lower absorbency as your flow becomes lighter. Get to know your body! Changes in your flow, bleeding outside your normal cycle, or after menopause can all be early signs of gynaecological health issues. If you notice any changes or have any concerns, visit a registered GP.

Store in a cool, dry place

Produced in China

  • Remove from wrapper and press towel firmly to your underwear. Remove paper from wings and wrap around the under-side of your underwear.

  Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  U.K

10

Please bring back the original style pads.

2 stars

Please bring back the previous night time pads with wings that you did. These were better than the more expensive brands. These new design ones crumple up when worn, have a funny material layer, and are not as soft, and are made in China. Please stock the previous pads even if they cost a few pence more, as the new style pads are not suitable for what they are intended for, so will not purchase again.

Better than the brands

5 stars

Why buy the market leader? Compared to those; tescos are perfect, do the job better and are a fraction of the cost. No weird fragrance either.

The new pads are not fit for purpose.

1 stars

These new pads are terrible, they leak badly. The old ones were great please change them back.

0/10

1 stars

These are the worst I’ve ever used. There is no sticky party to the base and the wings arent much better. Absolutely useless.

Horrible, thin, not absorbent

1 stars

Horrible. Thin as paper, cover doesn't feel nice. Not absorbent at ALL, let alone for overnight use. WHY did you get rid of the Tesco overnight with wings towels??

A Change For The Worse

1 stars

The previous own brand night time sanitary towels, in the dark blue inner wrapping, were so good that my daughters and me swapped completely from the leading brand. These new ones (daytime too) are absolute rubbish, barely absorbent and need to be changed far more often. They are a false economy. Why reformulate a winner? I would have happily paid a few pence more for the old ones, if cost was the reason. A strange case of self-sabotage, Tesco. Back to the leading brand for us.

Poor quality.

1 stars

This product is not good. Tesco changed it. The sticker to wrap the towel doesnt not stick and comes off. The one that this replaced was better quality and i hope tesco brings it back. This is not good for night time I

